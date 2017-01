Stell dir vor, es ist Seminar und niemand geht hin (außer dem Professor)

Eigentlich fällt es ja gar nicht auf, wenn sich ein Student den Tag frei nimmt und ausnahmsweise mal nicht zum Seminar erscheint. Was aber, wenn die gesamte Klasse morgens so denkt? So geschehen an einer Hochschule im US-Bundesstaat Florida, wo niemand außer dem Professor zu einer Algebra-Veranstaltung erschienen ist. Lehrer Adam Heath Avitable beginnt, an sich zu zweifeln und greift zu seinem Handy. Tausende verfolgen seine folgende Leidensgeschichte auf Twitter.

[Die Übersetzung der einzelnen Kurztexte finden Sie unter den Tweets im Fließtext.]

You know that college rule - if the professor is more than fifteen minutes late, class is canceled?



Does the opposite apply as well? pic.twitter.com/IX0QzbX37Z — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Classwatch 2017. Class started 30 mins ago. No students yet. I thought one was coming but it was just an administrator. Who laughed at me. — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Five more minutes have passed. I'm starting to doubt myself. Did I tell them no class? Is today Thursday? Am I dreaming? #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Is everyone else in the world dead? Was there a sudden zombie attack and I survived, alone in my classroom? #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

A bird lands outside my window. I invite him in to learn about algebra. He declines and flies away. I hope a cat eats him. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I check my email to see if I missed something. I have no emails at all. This is weird. Did I die? Am I dead? Is this hell? #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

My sign-in sheet is as empty as my soul right now. I have to eat this candy alone. #Classwatch2017 pic.twitter.com/loUV8pX5Q5 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Class started 45 mins ago. Still no students. I get paranoid. Is the door to the classroom locked?



I check it.



No.#Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

Two students just walked in. Remorseless, no apology, no explanation. I hope they don't think they're getting any candy. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017

I can't do it. I give them candy anyway, but remind them that class started 95 minutes ago. They shrug. Urge to kill rises. #Classwatch2017 — Adam Heath Avitable (@avitable) January 19, 2017