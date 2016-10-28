Kostenübernahme Pflegeeinrichtung

Hallo, vielleicht kennt sich ja hier jemand damit aus und kann mir, bzw. meiner Freundin weiterhelfen. Die Mutter meiner Freundin ist nicht mehr in der Lage, sich selbst zu versorgen, eine Pflegestufe ist bereits beantragt. Die letzte Woche hat sie im Krankenhaus verbracht, ab dieser Woche hat sie ganz kurzfristig einen Platz in einem Pflegeheim bekommen. Die Kosten dafür belaufen sich auf ca 3000.-€ im Monat. In der Familie hat keiner so viel Geld, dass die Kosten von denen übernommen werden könnten, auch bei der Mama selbst ist nichts zu holen. Nun wird also beantragt, dass das Sozialamt in dem Fall die Kosten für das Pflegeheim übernimmt. Laut telefonischer Aussage dauert so eine Prüfung aber ca. 6 Monate - auch in diesen 6 Monaten muss der Platz natürlich bezahlt werden. Weiß jemand, ob es hier eine Regelung gibt, wer in der Zeit die Kosten übernimmt, oder an wen man sich da wenden könnte? Auch wenn alle Familienangehörigen zusammenlegen würden, soviel Geld haben sie einfach nicht. Meine Freundin ist mit dem Nerven am Ende, ich würde mich freuen, wenn hier jemand Tipps für uns hat. Vielen vielen Dank.