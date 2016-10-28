Mobile Ansicht
Wechseln Sie für eine bessere
Darstellung auf die mobile Ansicht
Weiterlesen Mobile Ansicht
HOME
Tierischer Instagram-Star

Kennen Sie schon Popeye? Er ist Hund und Gourmet

Er ist der Star im Netz – Popeye The Foodie Dog. In Los Angeles geht er gerne ins Restaurant, denn er liebt Essen. Die Bilder veröffentlicht sein Frauchen auf Instagram  – und das soziale Netzwerk ist begeistert. 

Popeye, der Gourmet-Hund liebt es, zu essen. Vor allem in den angesagtesten Restaurants in Los Angeles.

Popeye, der Gourmet-Hund liebt es, zu essen. Vor allem in den angesagtesten Restaurants in Los Angeles.

© Screenshot Instagram/popeyethefoodie

Instagram ist einer der besten Kanäle , wenn es darum geht, seinen Körper, Urlaubsbilder oder eben sein Essen zur Schau zu stellen. Das dachte sich wohl auch Popeye The Foodie Dog, also der Gourmethund. Dem weißen Terrier und seinen großartigen Food-Bildern folgen bereits knapp 130.000 Leute. Seine Besitzerin Ivy Diep nahm den Hund Popeye 2014 in ihre Obhut. Kurze Zeit später kreierte sie den heute so erfolgreichen Instagram-Kanal.

Popeye gehört übrigens nicht zu den erfolgreichsten Hunden auf Instagram. Es gibt eine ganze Auswahl an Vierbeinern, die die sozialen Netzwerke fest im Griff haben. Da sind zum Beispiel Harlowandsage: ein Weimaraner und zwei Dackel. Gemeinsam gucken sie Fernsehen, feiern Halloween und knuddeln miteinander. Ihnen folgen bereits über 1,3 Millionen Menschen:

It's a bird! It's a plane!

Ein von Harlow, Sage, Indiana & Reese (@harlowandsage) gepostetes Foto am

Oder aber Tuna, der Chihuahua-Dackel. Er sorgt mit seinem Überbiss und schrägen Fotos für viele Lacher auf Instagram. Über 1,8 Millionen folgen ihm.

When you took a quick nap before going out but you overslept and your friend says you have 10 minutes to get ready. 😁 #mylifeeverytime

Ein von Tuna {breed:chiweenie} (@tunameltsmyheart) gepostetes Foto am

Auch Jiff ist ein Star auf Instagram – er ist ein Zwergspitz und der wohl schnellste Hund der Welt. Für seine Läufe über zehn Meter (6,56 Sekunden) auf den Hinterbeinen und fünf Meter (7,76 Sekunden) auf den Vorderbeinen wurde er 2015 sogar ins Guinness Buch der Rekorde aufgenommen. Über drei Millionen Follower hat der kleine Hund, der wie ein Teddybär aussieht – und seine Fanbase wächst stetig weiter.

💗

Ein von jiffpom 🐻 (@jiffpom) gepostetes Foto am

Popeye isst in den angesagtesten Restaurants in Los Angeles

Der kleine Terrier Popeye hat sich zumindest in Los Angeles bereits einen Namen gemacht: Er ist Gast in den angesagtesten Restaurants, Bistros und Imbissen der Stadt. Dabei hat er gar keine klare Präferenzen bezüglich einer Küche: Popeye isst Burger, Pommes, Burritos, Pumpkin Pie, Churros mit Schokolade, Pancakes, Pizza, Thai oder indische Gerichte. Und auch von einem Cappuccino mit kreativer Latte-Art ist der Vierbeiner nicht abgeneigt.

Hier eine Auswahl der schönsten Bilder von Popeye The Foodie Dog:

We're totally okay with sushi-burritos. Salmon and chicken katsu burritos from @projectPokeco in Fountain Valley. #popeyethefoodie

Ein von Popeye The Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) gepostetes Foto am

Going all out with the seasonal pumpkin cheesecake, sweet potato pie, and more at @urthcaffe to celebrate 100k! 😆😭 thank you so much!!! So grateful for all the love. Since the humans are incapable of responding to all the comments and questions, it's probably a good time to answer some common questions, again. 1. What breed is Popeye? We know he's a mixed breed, but no one knows for certain what mix. Some guesses are pomapoo or Pom yorkie. He's 11.5 lbs and neutered. 2. How old is Popeye? We think he's about 4 years old. 3. Where did you adopt him? We found him as a stray over two years ago. He was only 7 lbs when we found him. 😢 Could not find his previous owners and at the time, couldn't find him new owners. Plenty of takers now! 4. Does he get to eat? We feed him bits of anything that is safe for him. We also carry his favorite snacks. 5. How do we get him to sit in front of food without lunging at it? He's always been well behaved around food. He's more interested in his dog snacks. 6. How overweight are his humans and what are their cholesterol levels? Just a lil bit more since 50k. Momma's level is normal, papa is a lil higher than normal. 7. Are his ears always like that? Yes. 8. Where do you get his clothes and accessories? Anywhere, usually Amazon or other store. We try to tag when we can. 9. Is he a service dog? Nope. We look for restaurants with a pet friendly patio (#petfriendlydininginla). He has attended some media events where he was indoor. We also like to keep him in his pet carrier (from @wagwear, another common ask) 10. Do the humans work? Yes, we have our own jobs, including a family restaurant, @dipsgrill in Alhambra. Come check it out! 11. What camera do you use for his pics? iphone camera. 12. What is his favorite human food? We think it's McDonald's chicken nuggets. He loves it! . Thanks again and we hope you continue to enjoy his food adventures as much as we enjoy going on them. 😊 🐶 puppy cuddles for all!

Ein von Popeye The Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) gepostetes Foto am

Animal style... . Double doublesss, animal style fries, and strawberry shake at @innout in Alhambra. #popeyethefoodie

Ein von Popeye The Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) gepostetes Foto am

These chubby cheeks are about to get chubbier - massive banana pancakes with strawberries at @thegriddlecafe in Hollywood. #popeyethefoodie

Ein von Popeye The Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) gepostetes Foto am

When the humans just can't agree... half pepperoni and half mushroom onions at @mammasbrickoven in Pasadena. #popeyethefoodie #dailypizza

Ein von Popeye The Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) gepostetes Foto am

Lobster noodles from Jasmine House in Alhambra for #nationalnoodleday #popeyethefoodie

Ein von Popeye The Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) gepostetes Foto am

Heart eyes on the poochini at @shakeshack in Glendale. Loving the service here. 👌🏻#popeyethefoodie #dogsofshack

Ein von Popeye The Foodie Dog 😉 (@popeyethefoodie) gepostetes Foto am

dsw
Zurück zur Startseite
Erfahren Sie mehr:

Weitere Themen

Neu in Genuss

täglich & kostenlos
Täglich & kostenlos

Stern Logo Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Täglich & kostenlos

Wissenscommunity

Wie kann ich aus frischen Knollen eigenen Ingwertee herstellen? Muss ich den irgendwie vorbehandeln?
Zur kalten Jahreszeit würde ich gerne Ingwertee trinken, wie kann ich den am besten frisch zubereiten?
Rosen falsch geschnitten ( im Herbst)
Ich habe unsere Rosen im Garten jetzt im Herbst zurück geschnitten und mich erst danach informiert und gelesen dass man das eigentlich erst im Frühjahr macht :( was kann ich nun tun damit die Rosen nicht kaputt gehen? Oder brauch ich mir darüber keine Sorgen machen?
Sonderfall Erde
Ich muss für eine Schulaufgabe erklären, warum die Erde ein Sonderfall unter den Planeten ist. Kann mir jemand helfen?
MIME.-Type
bekomme oft auf eingebette Videos in Webseiten das der angeforderte MIME Video Type nicht unterstützt wird. Wasn da der Fehler da das ja augenscheinlich nicht über Java.Sricpt funzt.
Leistungen aus der Pfleeversicerung
Mein Schwager lebt seit 60 Jahren in Griechenland. Bis 2002 war er auch in Deutschland krankenversichert. Seitdem zahlt er eine Anwartschaft. Er ist an Alzheimer erkrant und seine Frau benötigt dringend Hilfe. 9 Monate hat lang hat die Krankenkasse gezahlt, nachdem er eine Pflegestufe erhielt, doch dann hat die Kasse die Zahlungen eingestellt und fordert das gezahlte Geld zurück. Begründung: weil er nicht vollversichert sei, habe er keine Ansprüche. Stimmt das?
PVC-Boden für draußen (Balkon) verwendbar?
Hallo, ich möchte auf meinem Balkon einen PVC Boden verlegen. Der Balkon ist überdacht aber es regnet bei starkem Regen trotzdem darauf. Ich darf den Boden leider nicht verkleben, da ich ihn beim Auszug wieder entfernen muss. Ist es möglich für meinen Balkon einen PVC Boden zu verwenden auch wenn er öfters nass wird? LG
Kostenübernahme Pflegeeinrichtung
Hallo, vielleicht kennt sich ja hier jemand damit aus und kann mir, bzw. meiner Freundin weiterhelfen. Die Mutter meiner Freundin ist nicht mehr in der Lage, sich selbst zu versorgen, eine Pflegestufe ist bereits beantragt. Die letzte Woche hat sie im Krankenhaus verbracht, ab dieser Woche hat sie ganz kurzfristig einen Platz in einem Pflegeheim bekommen. Die Kosten dafür belaufen sich auf ca 3000.-€ im Monat. In der Familie hat keiner so viel Geld, dass die Kosten von denen übernommen werden könnten, auch bei der Mama selbst ist nichts zu holen. Nun wird also beantragt, dass das Sozialamt in dem Fall die Kosten für das Pflegeheim übernimmt. Laut telefonischer Aussage dauert so eine Prüfung aber ca. 6 Monate - auch in diesen 6 Monaten muss der Platz natürlich bezahlt werden. Weiß jemand, ob es hier eine Regelung gibt, wer in der Zeit die Kosten übernimmt, oder an wen man sich da wenden könnte? Auch wenn alle Familienangehörigen zusammenlegen würden, soviel Geld haben sie einfach nicht. Meine Freundin ist mit dem Nerven am Ende, ich würde mich freuen, wenn hier jemand Tipps für uns hat. Vielen vielen Dank.
Professortitel
Behält man diesen Titel sein Leben lang, auch wenn man keinen Lehrstuhl mehr innehat?
Wir wollen mit unseren Kinder in die weite Welt reisen. Wo sollen wir hin reisen?
Wir sind zwei reiseerfahrende Eltern, die mit ihren drei Kindern (5, 3 und ein Jahr) im nächsten Jahr zwei Monate weg wollen. Bedingung: kein Denguefieber- / Malaria-, oä. Gebiet. Ansonsten sind wir gerne mir dem Rucksack unterwegs. Hat jemand ein paar schöne Vorschläge für uns?
Freihaltezone für Wohnungsumzug
Hat Vermieter das Recht Freihaltezone für Umzug zu verweigern? Wenn absolut keine Möglichkeit besteht ohne Schäden an Eingangstür nahestehender Fahrzeuge anderer Mieter den Umzug durchzuführen?
Olympia turmspringer
Warum duschen sie nach jedem Sprung?
Ist die Panik vor dem Zika-Virus berechtigt?
Gerade durch Olympia ist ja der Zikavirus in aller Munde. Gibt es denn schon Reisewarnungen wegen Zika? Und geht eine Gefahr von Reiserückkehrern aus? Oder ist das alles nur Panikmache und man muss sich eher keine Gedanken machen.
Sonderfall Erde
Ich muss für eine Schulaufgabe erklären, warum die Erde ein Sonderfall unter den Planeten ist. Kann mir jemand helfen?
Leistungen aus der Pfleeversicerung
Mein Schwager lebt seit 60 Jahren in Griechenland. Bis 2002 war er auch in Deutschland krankenversichert. Seitdem zahlt er eine Anwartschaft. Er ist an Alzheimer erkrant und seine Frau benötigt dringend Hilfe. 9 Monate hat lang hat die Krankenkasse gezahlt, nachdem er eine Pflegestufe erhielt, doch dann hat die Kasse die Zahlungen eingestellt und fordert das gezahlte Geld zurück. Begründung: weil er nicht vollversichert sei, habe er keine Ansprüche. Stimmt das?
MIME.-Type
bekomme oft auf eingebette Videos in Webseiten das der angeforderte MIME Video Type nicht unterstützt wird. Wasn da der Fehler da das ja augenscheinlich nicht über Java.Sricpt funzt.
Rosen falsch geschnitten ( im Herbst)
Ich habe unsere Rosen im Garten jetzt im Herbst zurück geschnitten und mich erst danach informiert und gelesen dass man das eigentlich erst im Frühjahr macht :( was kann ich nun tun damit die Rosen nicht kaputt gehen? Oder brauch ich mir darüber keine Sorgen machen?

Partner-Tools