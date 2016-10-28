Kennen Sie schon Popeye? Er ist Hund und Gourmet
Er ist der Star im Netz – Popeye The Foodie Dog. In Los Angeles geht er gerne ins Restaurant, denn er liebt Essen. Die Bilder veröffentlicht sein Frauchen auf Instagram – und das soziale Netzwerk ist begeistert.
Instagram ist einer der besten Kanäle , wenn es darum geht, seinen Körper, Urlaubsbilder oder eben sein Essen zur Schau zu stellen. Das dachte sich wohl auch Popeye The Foodie Dog, also der Gourmethund. Dem weißen Terrier und seinen großartigen Food-Bildern folgen bereits knapp 130.000 Leute. Seine Besitzerin Ivy Diep nahm den Hund Popeye 2014 in ihre Obhut. Kurze Zeit später kreierte sie den heute so erfolgreichen Instagram-Kanal.
Popeye gehört übrigens nicht zu den erfolgreichsten Hunden auf Instagram. Es gibt eine ganze Auswahl an Vierbeinern, die die sozialen Netzwerke fest im Griff haben. Da sind zum Beispiel Harlowandsage: ein Weimaraner und zwei Dackel. Gemeinsam gucken sie Fernsehen, feiern Halloween und knuddeln miteinander. Ihnen folgen bereits über 1,3 Millionen Menschen:
Oder aber Tuna, der Chihuahua-Dackel. Er sorgt mit seinem Überbiss und schrägen Fotos für viele Lacher auf Instagram. Über 1,8 Millionen folgen ihm.
Auch Jiff ist ein Star auf Instagram – er ist ein Zwergspitz und der wohl schnellste Hund der Welt. Für seine Läufe über zehn Meter (6,56 Sekunden) auf den Hinterbeinen und fünf Meter (7,76 Sekunden) auf den Vorderbeinen wurde er 2015 sogar ins Guinness Buch der Rekorde aufgenommen. Über drei Millionen Follower hat der kleine Hund, der wie ein Teddybär aussieht – und seine Fanbase wächst stetig weiter.
Popeye isst in den angesagtesten Restaurants in Los Angeles
Der kleine Terrier Popeye hat sich zumindest in Los Angeles bereits einen Namen gemacht: Er ist Gast in den angesagtesten Restaurants, Bistros und Imbissen der Stadt. Dabei hat er gar keine klare Präferenzen bezüglich einer Küche: Popeye isst Burger, Pommes, Burritos, Pumpkin Pie, Churros mit Schokolade, Pancakes, Pizza, Thai oder indische Gerichte. Und auch von einem Cappuccino mit kreativer Latte-Art ist der Vierbeiner nicht abgeneigt.
Hier eine Auswahl der schönsten Bilder von Popeye The Foodie Dog:
Ears up, tongue out for brunch! New #brunchfast menu available all day at @jackinthebox. Popeye is thinking about starting with the southwest scrambler plate, then moving onto the mini pancakes and brunch burger, and finishing up with the bacon & egg chicken sandwich with orange cranberry muffins. Then wash it down with some iced coffee and a blood orange cooler #brunch #ad
Going all out with the seasonal pumpkin cheesecake, sweet potato pie, and more at @urthcaffe to celebrate 100k! 😆😭 thank you so much!!! So grateful for all the love. Since the humans are incapable of responding to all the comments and questions, it's probably a good time to answer some common questions, again. 1. What breed is Popeye? We know he's a mixed breed, but no one knows for certain what mix. Some guesses are pomapoo or Pom yorkie. He's 11.5 lbs and neutered. 2. How old is Popeye? We think he's about 4 years old. 3. Where did you adopt him? We found him as a stray over two years ago. He was only 7 lbs when we found him. 😢 Could not find his previous owners and at the time, couldn't find him new owners. Plenty of takers now! 4. Does he get to eat? We feed him bits of anything that is safe for him. We also carry his favorite snacks. 5. How do we get him to sit in front of food without lunging at it? He's always been well behaved around food. He's more interested in his dog snacks. 6. How overweight are his humans and what are their cholesterol levels? Just a lil bit more since 50k. Momma's level is normal, papa is a lil higher than normal. 7. Are his ears always like that? Yes. 8. Where do you get his clothes and accessories? Anywhere, usually Amazon or other store. We try to tag when we can. 9. Is he a service dog? Nope. We look for restaurants with a pet friendly patio (#petfriendlydininginla). He has attended some media events where he was indoor. We also like to keep him in his pet carrier (from @wagwear, another common ask) 10. Do the humans work? Yes, we have our own jobs, including a family restaurant, @dipsgrill in Alhambra. Come check it out! 11. What camera do you use for his pics? iphone camera. 12. What is his favorite human food? We think it's McDonald's chicken nuggets. He loves it! . Thanks again and we hope you continue to enjoy his food adventures as much as we enjoy going on them. 😊 🐶 puppy cuddles for all!