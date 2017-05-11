"Kill Bill"-Schauspieler Michael Parks ist tot

Star-Regisseure wie Quentin Tarantino oder Robert Rodriguez standen bei ihm Schlange, nun ist US-Schauspieler Michael Parks tot. Nach Angaben seiner Agentin starb er am Dienstag in Los Angeles, wie die Filmportale "Deadline.com" und "Variety" am Mittwoch berichteten. Parks, der unter anderem durch Filme wie "Kill Bill" und "Django Unchaned" sowie der TV-Serie "Twin Peaks" Weltruhm erlangte, wurde 77 Jahre alt.

Parks sei der beste Schauspieler gewesen, den er je gekannt habe, schrieb Regisseur und Drehbuchautor Kevin Smith, 46, auf Instagram. Er habe seine Filme "Tusk" (2014) und "Red State" (2011) eigens auf Parks in der Hauptrolle zugeschnitten.





Parks spielte zuletzt neben Mel Gibson

Seinen ersten Filmauftritt hatte Parks 1966 in John Hustons Film "Die Bibel" als Adam. Er spielte in Fernsehserien wie "Then Came Bronson" und "Der Equalizer" mit. In David Lynchs Kultserie "Twin Peaks" mimte er den Drogendealer Jean Renault. Die Regisseure Robert Rodriguez und Quentin Tarantino holten ihn für "From Dusk Till Dawn", "Kill Bill", "Grindhouse" und "Django Unchained" vor die Kamera. Zuletzt war er an der Seite von Mel Gibson in dem französischen Thriller "Blood Father" (2016) zu sehen.



