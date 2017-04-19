Beine, Achseln, Bikinizone - Fitness-Bloggerin lässt ihrem Haarwuchs freien Lauf
Sie sieht gut aus, macht viel Sport, stellt Fitness-Videos auf Youtube und hat vor einem Jahr aufgehört die Haare an ihrem Körper zu rasieren. Doch passt das zusammen? Fitness-Videos mit behaarten Beinen? Für Morgan Mikenas das absolute Wohlfühlprogramm.
Mal schnell in die Dusche springen ist vor allem für viele Frauen oft nicht drin. Beine, Achseln und Bikinizone wollen ja auch noch rasiert werden. Vor allem im Sommer, wenn der Blick auf die Beine freigelegt ist. Für Fitness-Bloggerin Morgan Mikenas war dies auch jahrelang Routine. Bis sie sich eines Tages plötzlich gefragt hat, warum sie dies überhaupt macht und so viel Zeit damit verplempert.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli 🌸✨ Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. ✨💝🤘🏼I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
In einem Video auf Youtube spricht sie über ihre Gründe: "Der Hauptgrund, warum ich aufgehört habe meine Haare zu rasieren: Es hat einfach so viel Zeit gekostet. Und als ich es dann einfach gelassen habe, dachte ich, es ist irgendwie gut. Alles wurde irgendwann total weich. Wenn du deine Haare immer wieder rasierst, werden sie stoppelig und kratzig und unangenehm. Ich glaube, das war auch einer der Gründe."
This is my beautiful friend @earthhands_ What she does with her social media is something I aspire to be/do with mine as well:) She is an artist of all kinds and is one of the most kindest/genuine humans I've had the pleasure of connecting with. Her words and actions inspire me to be a better person everyday!:) Check her out!🤘🏼💙 "M Y D E A R E S T Y O U ✨One of my goals for this platform was for it to be completely honest and raw. I truly believe that we need more of that in this world. We need the good and the bad. The light and the dark. And the path in between. Last night there was this buildup in my heart, a bit from the chilly weather, a bit from my exhaustion from the day and a bit from some judgements I had of myself. It was a pretty amazing journey however, because even at the moment when the sadness began, I recognized it there and had immediate compassion for it. I was completely with it, and felt every part of it. Whereas in the past, I would have shoved it away and distracted myself, or if I didn't do that and actually let myself feel it, I would have judged and ridiculed myself and it would have turned into a downwards spiral. When I finally broke down (in the arms of a beloved dear human), I freed myself of all thoughts rooted in fear. I became one with the present again and became one with what WAS instead of what WASN'T. It is important that we are our number one fan and love ourselves unconditionally, even when we are feeling down. This is when we need our own love the most. Remember that your mental and emotional health are so incredibly important, and they deserve your love and attention. When we feel our pains, that is where we truly grow the most. Reflecting on how far you've come boosts self-confidence and gives you courage. Pay ode to the beauty and light of your being, always. Much love to you all, beautiful people." #spreadlove #positivity #inspireothers #bethechange #beautiful #unity #inspiration #goodvibesonly #wordsofwisdom #word #goddess #bodyhairdontcare #bodypositive #weareone #onelove #selfcare #mindfulness #smile
Angefangen ihre Haare an den Beinen zu rasieren hat sie, wie so viele Mädchen, in der Mittelstufe. Doch ganz freiwillig war dieser Schritt nicht. "Als ich in der Mittelstufe war, haben mich einige Mädchen ausgelacht, weil ich Haare an den Beinen hatte. Ich bin dann heulend nach Hause gerannt und habe meine Mutter angebettelt, dass sie mir die Beine rasieren soll. Von da an, habe ich dann meine Beine und Achseln rasiert."
Changed it up today and did some light lifting/swimming, but I definitely won't ever lift like I used to because it builds up too much tension in my body... but once in a while won't hurt:) Ive learned you don’t need to be a bodybuilder to build mass. I just had to take a progress shot because I was noticing my leg gains from just consistency doing jiu jitsu/muay thai/ calisthenics/ yoga:) All those karate kicks I've been doing have built my legs bigger/ thicker then when I was lifting weights.. I've noticed it takes longer to put on mass with just body weight movements, but you definitely do not need a gym or weights to build some serious muscle:)💪🏼 #fitness #spreadlove #progress #calisthenics #yogaeverydamnday #veganbodybuilding #strength #consistency #dedication #healthyliving #inspireothers #physique #workhard #lifestyle #fitfam #getfit #gains #eatright #shredded #plantbased #veganmuscle #plantbuilt #bestself
Eine ähnliche Situationen hat sie nochmal erlebt, nachdem sie aufgehört hat sich zu rasieren. "Nachdem ich entschieden habe meine Haare nicht mehr zu rasieren, habe ich in der Kinderbetreuung gearbeitet und freitags sind wir immer ins Schwimmbad gegangen. Und da haben die Kinder, die im Kindergarten und in der ersten bis zur dritten Klasse waren, meine Haare gesehen. Ihre Reaktion darauf war tatsächlich erschreckend. Sie haben gesagt, dass ich aussehe wie ein Junge. Und was sagt das, wenn diese Kinder so reagieren?" Zudem fügt sie in ihrem Video auf Youtube hinzu: " Ich habe Kinder gesehen, die bereits in der dritten Klasse ihre Beine rasiert haben."
You don't realize how far you've come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change... and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself.☺😌 Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it's not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!💗😎#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare
Und genau deshalb macht sie ihre Veränderung auch öffentlich. Sie möchte, dass die Menschen nicht mehr glauben, dass sie einer Norm zu entsprechen haben und, dass es nichts ungewöhnliches ist, wenn man seine Haare einfach wachsen lässt. "Als ich zum ersten Mal aufgehört habe meine Haare zu rasieren, und auch als ich meine Beine früher mal nicht rasiert habe, habe ich mich dreckig gefühlt und mich geschämt, weil ich mich nicht mehr weiblich gefühlt habe. Deshalb hatte ich den Drang meine Beine zu rasieren, damit ich mich wieder gut und sexy fühlen kann."
So hat sich Morgan Mikenas noch vor rund zwei Jahren auf Instagram präsentiert:
Doch damit hat die Bloggerin, die noch vor einem Jahr stark geschminkte und untrainierte Bilder von sich auf Instagram gepostet hat, abgeschlossen. "Ich liebe meine Haare verdammt nochmal. Ich liebe meinen Körper, ich liebe die Haare, die auf meinen Körper wachsen. Ich mag es einfach, mein natürlichstes und menschlichstes Ich zu sein. Deshalb trage ich auch kein Make-up. Ich mache keine Dinge, die mein Aussehen verändern, weil ich weiß, dass da mehr ist, als nur mein physischer Körper."
Unter ihren Bildern auf Instagram bekommt sie dafür viel Zustimmung. Vor allem Frauen zollen ihr Respekt für das offene Umgehen mit ihrem Haarwuchs.