Beine, Achseln, Bikinizone - Fitness-Bloggerin lässt ihrem Haarwuchs freien Lauf

Mal schnell in die Dusche springen ist vor allem für viele Frauen oft nicht drin. Beine, Achseln und Bikinizone wollen ja auch noch rasiert werden. Vor allem im Sommer, wenn der Blick auf die Beine freigelegt ist. Für Fitness-Bloggerin Morgan Mikenas war dies auch jahrelang Routine. Bis sie sich eines Tages plötzlich gefragt hat, warum sie dies überhaupt macht und so viel Zeit damit verplempert.







In einem Video auf Youtube spricht sie über ihre Gründe: "Der Hauptgrund, warum ich aufgehört habe meine Haare zu rasieren: Es hat einfach so viel Zeit gekostet. Und als ich es dann einfach gelassen habe, dachte ich, es ist irgendwie gut. Alles wurde irgendwann total weich. Wenn du deine Haare immer wieder rasierst, werden sie stoppelig und kratzig und unangenehm. Ich glaube, das war auch einer der Gründe."











Angefangen ihre Haare an den Beinen zu rasieren hat sie, wie so viele Mädchen, in der Mittelstufe. Doch ganz freiwillig war dieser Schritt nicht. "Als ich in der Mittelstufe war, haben mich einige Mädchen ausgelacht, weil ich Haare an den Beinen hatte. Ich bin dann heulend nach Hause gerannt und habe meine Mutter angebettelt, dass sie mir die Beine rasieren soll. Von da an, habe ich dann meine Beine und Achseln rasiert."





Eine ähnliche Situationen hat sie nochmal erlebt, nachdem sie aufgehört hat sich zu rasieren. "Nachdem ich entschieden habe meine Haare nicht mehr zu rasieren, habe ich in der Kinderbetreuung gearbeitet und freitags sind wir immer ins Schwimmbad gegangen. Und da haben die Kinder, die im Kindergarten und in der ersten bis zur dritten Klasse waren, meine Haare gesehen. Ihre Reaktion darauf war tatsächlich erschreckend. Sie haben gesagt, dass ich aussehe wie ein Junge. Und was sagt das, wenn diese Kinder so reagieren?" Zudem fügt sie in ihrem Video auf Youtube hinzu: " Ich habe Kinder gesehen, die bereits in der dritten Klasse ihre Beine rasiert haben."





Und genau deshalb macht sie ihre Veränderung auch öffentlich. Sie möchte, dass die Menschen nicht mehr glauben, dass sie einer Norm zu entsprechen haben und, dass es nichts ungewöhnliches ist, wenn man seine Haare einfach wachsen lässt. "Als ich zum ersten Mal aufgehört habe meine Haare zu rasieren, und auch als ich meine Beine früher mal nicht rasiert habe, habe ich mich dreckig gefühlt und mich geschämt, weil ich mich nicht mehr weiblich gefühlt habe. Deshalb hatte ich den Drang meine Beine zu rasieren, damit ich mich wieder gut und sexy fühlen kann."

So hat sich Morgan Mikenas noch vor rund zwei Jahren auf Instagram präsentiert:



Doch damit hat die Bloggerin, die noch vor einem Jahr stark geschminkte und untrainierte Bilder von sich auf Instagram gepostet hat, abgeschlossen. "Ich liebe meine Haare verdammt nochmal. Ich liebe meinen Körper, ich liebe die Haare, die auf meinen Körper wachsen. Ich mag es einfach, mein natürlichstes und menschlichstes Ich zu sein. Deshalb trage ich auch kein Make-up. Ich mache keine Dinge, die mein Aussehen verändern, weil ich weiß, dass da mehr ist, als nur mein physischer Körper."



Unter ihren Bildern auf Instagram bekommt sie dafür viel Zustimmung. Vor allem Frauen zollen ihr Respekt für das offene Umgehen mit ihrem Haarwuchs.



