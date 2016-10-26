Mobile Ansicht
Wo die Liebe hinfällt

Das wohl heißeste Bachelor-Paar aller Zeiten: Ex-Kandidatinnen verlieben sich

Sie haben beide die große Liebe in der australischen Ausgabe des Bachelors gesucht - und am Ende auch gefunden. Aber der TV-Junggeselle ist nicht der Glückliche …

Eigentlich ging es um ihn - Richie Strahan.

Sydney 🙌🏻

Ein von Richie Strahan (@richie_strahan) gepostetes Foto am

Liebe statt Freundschaft?

Megan Marx und Tiffany Scanlon wollten beide in der Kuppelshow die beliebte letzte Rose haben. Doch daraus wurde nichts: Tifanny flog bereits in der zweiten Sendung raus. Meghan ging kurz danach freiwillig.

Schon während der Staffel posteten die beiden Blondinen Bilder von sich, die viele vermuten ließen: Da läuft doch mehr als "nur" Freundschaft.

❤ @tiffany_janes

Ein von Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) gepostetes Foto am

 "Als ob wir uns schon ewig kennen"

Jetzt verkündete Megan ihre Liebe offiziell. Auf Instagram postete sie ein Foto von sich beiden am Strand der australischen Abrolhos Islands und schrieb dazu: "Von der ersten Cocktail-Party fühlte es sich so an, als ob wir uns schon ewig kennen würden. Aus Freundschaft wurde etwas stärkeres (…). Ich liebe dich.“

I met Tiffany in a very strange situation. Well... we were kind of dating the same guy. And it was filmed and put on TV 😂. From that first cocktail party, it was like this instant calibration between souls, as if we had known each other once before. Friendship ripened into something bolder, trust in a very strange situation was formed, and now every adventure we have rivals the other- and continues to make plans for itself. Yesterday I flew this beautiful woman to The Abrolhos islands for her 30th birthday! I have to admit that I felt so so proud to be with her, my favourite person, celebrating such a momentous occasion on the water- a mutual love of ours. She is so confident in the ocean and in every adventure, as if every new experience is a winning of the lottery somehow; a chance to grow and learn and develop. To Tiffany, experience wins over the worldly acquisition of 'things' every time- and I think this is why she is so open-minded, so accepting of others, so fun and so at ease with letting winds blow her towards a variety of opportunities. She's helped me to disintegrate many of the ideals I've had that were harmful (about relationships, about career and 'stability') and for that I feel set free. Thank you for always asking questions (detective Tiff), for being curious about people, ideologies and the universe; for loving people with such a wholesome love that I don't know if I would ever be able to emulate. It inspires me. Happy Birthday Tiffany. I love you.

Ein von Megan Marx 🌷 (@megan.leto.marx) gepostetes Foto am

Auch Tiffany gestand: “Es hat sich wie Schicksal angefühlt Megan zu treffen.“

Was ist mit dem "Bachelor"?

Ihm darf es relativ egal sein. Er fand seine Liebe in Alex Nation. Die bekam seine letzte Rose und ist angeblich noch immer mit ihm zusammen.

TPFF with this gorgeous lady 😍

Ein von Richie Strahan (@richie_strahan) gepostetes Foto am

