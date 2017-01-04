Die traut sich was! Schauspielerin und "Girls"-Produzentin Lena Dunham ziert zusammen mit den anderen Hauptdarstellerinnen der Serie das aktuelle Cover der Frauenzeitschrift "Glamour". Deutlich sieht man darauf ihre Cellulite. Für so manchen Promi wäre das ein absolutes No-Go. Nicht so für Dunham. Im Gegenteil! Die 30-jährige zeigt sich überaus dankbar dafür, dass die unschönen Dellen nicht mit Photoshop glatt retuschiert wurden.



"Vielen Dank Glamour-Magazin, dass meine verdammte Cellulite heute überall an den Zeitungsständen vertreten ist". Und das meint sie durchaus ernst. Unter einem Instagram-Foto, auf welchem sie sich im Pyjama die Zähne putzt, schreibt sie außerdem: "Als ich noch ein Teenager war wurde mir immer gesagt, ich sehe lustig aus - dicker Bauch, Hasenzähne, X-Beine". Jahrelang hätte sie das verfolgt. "Nach außen hin habe ich mich immer selbstsicher präsentiert, jedoch hatte ich insgeheim immer Angst, dass mich ein unachtsamer Kommentar verletzten könnte."

Mega proud to be sharing the cover of this all women-produced issue of @glamourmag with my sisters, interviewed by my wife @jennikonner. Photo by @emmasummerton. Clothing by Marc Jacobs. Sooo don't give a fuck looks by us. But we DO give a fuck. Such a big one ❤️ Ein von Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) gepostetes Foto am 3. Jan 2017 um 6:45 Uhr

Auch als ihre Karriere begann, hätte sie jeder nur angeschaut nach dem Motto: Ist sie nicht mutig, dass sie sich mit dem Körper ins Fernsehen traut?

"Nun ja, heute ist dieser Körper auf dem Cover eines Magazins, das von Millionen von Frauen gelesen wird. Ohne Photoshop. Mit freiem Blick auf meine unperfekten Oberschenkel."

Lena Dunham geht mit ihrem Körper offensiv um



Schließlich bedankt sie sich noch bei "allen Frauen in Hollywood (und Instagram), die diesen Weg dafür ebnen, die weibliche Figur in jeglicher Form zu inspirieren und zu normalisieren".





Es ist nicht das erste Mal, dass die Schauspielerin und Produzentin mit ihrem Körper in die Offensive geht. In ihrer US-Serie "Girls" zeigt sie schonungslos und ungeschminkt ihre Problemzonen. Vergangenes Jahr stand sie gemeinsam mit ihrer Serien-Kollegin Jemima Kirke für die neuseeländische Wäschemarke "Lonely Lingerie" in Dessous vor der Kamera.

An outtake of our Lonely Girls, Lena & Jemima 💕 Shot by @zaraeloise for #lonelygirlsproject Ein von Lonely Lingerie (@lonelylingerie) gepostetes Foto am 24. Aug 2016 um 20:35 Uhr



