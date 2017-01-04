Mobile Ansicht
Produzentin von "Girls"

Cover zeigt Cellulite von Lena Dunham - und die sagt "Danke"

Lena Dunham ziert derzeit das Cover der Frauenzeitschrift "Glamour". Etwas unglamourös und ziemlich deutlich darauf zu erkennen: ihre Dellen am Oberschenkel. Doch statt sich zu ärgern, freut sie sich noch darüber.

Schauspielerin Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham (2.v.r.) mit den Hauptdarstellerinnen ihrer US-Erfolgsserie "Girls" auf dem Cover der "Glamour"

© Instagram/lenadunham

Die traut sich was! Schauspielerin und "Girls"-Produzentin Lena Dunham ziert zusammen mit den anderen Hauptdarstellerinnen der Serie das aktuelle Cover der Frauenzeitschrift "Glamour". Deutlich sieht man darauf ihre Cellulite. Für so manchen Promi wäre das ein absolutes No-Go. Nicht so für Dunham. Im Gegenteil! Die 30-jährige zeigt sich überaus dankbar dafür, dass die unschönen Dellen nicht mit Photoshop glatt retuschiert wurden.

"Vielen Dank Glamour-Magazin, dass meine verdammte Cellulite heute überall an den Zeitungsständen vertreten ist". Und das meint sie durchaus ernst. Unter einem Instagram-Foto, auf welchem sie sich im Pyjama die Zähne putzt, schreibt sie außerdem: "Als ich noch ein Teenager war wurde mir immer gesagt, ich sehe lustig aus - dicker Bauch, Hasenzähne, X-Beine". Jahrelang hätte sie das verfolgt. "Nach außen hin habe ich mich immer selbstsicher präsentiert, jedoch hatte ich insgeheim immer Angst, dass mich ein unachtsamer Kommentar verletzten könnte."

Auch als ihre Karriere begann, hätte sie jeder nur angeschaut nach dem Motto: Ist sie nicht mutig, dass sie sich mit dem Körper ins Fernsehen traut?

"Nun ja, heute ist dieser Körper auf dem Cover eines Magazins, das von Millionen von Frauen gelesen wird. Ohne Photoshop. Mit freiem Blick auf meine unperfekten Oberschenkel."

Lena Dunham und Jemima Kirke

Unterwäsche-Kollektion

Mit diesen Fotos beweist Lena Dunham Mut zu Speckröllchen

Unterwäsche-Engel mal anders: Lena Dunham und ihre "Girls"-Kollegin Jemima Kirke ließen sich für eine Unterwäschefirma ablichten - und setzen damit ein Zeichen gegen Photoshop-Perfektion.

Lena Dunham geht mit ihrem Körper offensiv um

Schließlich bedankt sie sich noch bei "allen Frauen in Hollywood (und Instagram), die diesen Weg dafür ebnen, die weibliche Figur in jeglicher Form zu inspirieren und zu normalisieren". 

Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility. Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of "isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?" Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all.

Ein von Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) gepostetes Foto am


Es ist nicht das erste Mal, dass die Schauspielerin und Produzentin mit ihrem Körper in die Offensive geht. In ihrer US-Serie "Girls" zeigt sie schonungslos und ungeschminkt ihre Problemzonen. Vergangenes Jahr stand sie gemeinsam mit ihrer Serien-Kollegin Jemima Kirke für die neuseeländische Wäschemarke "Lonely Lingerie" in Dessous vor der Kamera. 

An outtake of our Lonely Girls, Lena & Jemima 💕 Shot by @zaraeloise for #lonelygirlsproject

Ein von Lonely Lingerie (@lonelylingerie) gepostetes Foto am


jek
