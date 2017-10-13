Missbrauchsskandal um Harvey Weinstein: Jetzt ermittelt die Polizei
Immer neue Schauspielerinnen erheben Sex-Vorwürfe gegen Harvey Weinstein. Der Skandal um den Hollywood-Produzenten beschäftigt nun auch die Oscar-Akademie - und die Polizei.
Der Sex-Skandal um den Hollywood-Mogul Harvey Weinstein nimmt immer größere Ausmaße an. Die Polizeibehörden in New York und London kündigten am Donnerstag (Ortszeit) an, Ermittlungen aufnehmen zu wollen. Die Oscar-Akademie will am Samstag über einen Ausschluss des Produzenten beraten. Unterdessen melden sich immer neue Schauspielerinnen mit Vorwürfen gegen Weinstein. Als sie 17 war habe sie der Produzent im Bademantel in einem Hotelzimmer empfangen und ihr Alkohol angeboten, schrieb die Schauspielerin Kate Beckinsale auf Instagram.
I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries - I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh "Kate lives to say no to me ." It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said " well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here " will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.
Ihre Kollegin Cara Delevingne berichtete, Weinstein habe sie in einem Hotelzimmer aufgefordert, eine andere Frau zu küssen und dann selbst versucht, sie zu küssen.
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.
Die New Yorker Polizei (NYPD) kündigte an, eine eigentlich bereits abgeschlossene Ermittlung gegen Weinstein aus dem Jahr 2004 neu aufzurollen. Es werde untersucht, ob es zusätzliche Beschwerden und Hinweise zu dem Fall gebe. Einzelheiten wollte die Polizei zunächst nicht nennen.
Auch die Polizei in London erwägt nach britischen Medienberichten ein Ermittlungsverfahren gegen den Produzenten. Scotland Yard bestätigte, dass die Polizei den Vorwurf eines sexuellen Übergriffs prüfe, der von den Kollegen in Liverpool weitergeleitet worden sei. Es handele sich um einen Vorfall aus den 80er Jahren, teilte die Polizei in Liverpool mit. Details veröffentlichte die Polizei jedoch zunächst nicht.
Oscar-Akademie erwägt Ausschluss von Harvey Weinstein
Die Oscar-Akademie in Los Angeles hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, dass bei einer Dringlichkeitssitzung am Samstag über den möglichen Ausschluss von Weinstein beraten werden solle. Das in Vorwürfen beschriebene Verhalten Weinsteins sei "widerlich, abscheulich und gegensätzlich zu den hohen Standards der Akademie und der kreativen Gemeinschaft, für die sie steht", zitierte der "Hollywood Reporter" aus einem Statement der Academy.
Weinstein ist seit mehr als 20 Jahren Mitglied des mächtigsten Verbands der US-Filmindustrie. Seine mit den Miramax-Studios und der Weinstein Company produzierten Filme wurden von der Academy mit insgesamt 81 Oscars ausgezeichnet. Fünf davon gewannen den Oscar als bester Film, für "Shakespeare in Love" gewann Weinstein persönlich den Oscar als bester Produzent. In den vergangenen Tagen haben ihm zahlreiche Frauen Vorwürfe wegen sexueller Belästigung bis hin zu Vergewaltigung gemacht, zahlreiche prominente Weggefährten haben sich distanziert.