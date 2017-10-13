Missbrauchsskandal um Harvey Weinstein: Jetzt ermittelt die Polizei

Der Sex-Skandal um den Hollywood-Mogul Harvey Weinstein nimmt immer größere Ausmaße an. Die Polizeibehörden in New York und London kündigten am Donnerstag (Ortszeit) an, Ermittlungen aufnehmen zu wollen. Die Oscar-Akademie will am Samstag über einen Ausschluss des Produzenten beraten. Unterdessen melden sich immer neue Schauspielerinnen mit Vorwürfen gegen Weinstein. Als sie 17 war habe sie der Produzent im Bademantel in einem Hotelzimmer empfangen und ihr Alkohol angeboten, schrieb die Schauspielerin Kate Beckinsale auf Instagram.

Ihre Kollegin Cara Delevingne berichtete, Weinstein habe sie in einem Hotelzimmer aufgefordert, eine andere Frau zu küssen und dann selbst versucht, sie zu küssen.

Die New Yorker Polizei (NYPD) kündigte an, eine eigentlich bereits abgeschlossene Ermittlung gegen Weinstein aus dem Jahr 2004 neu aufzurollen. Es werde untersucht, ob es zusätzliche Beschwerden und Hinweise zu dem Fall gebe. Einzelheiten wollte die Polizei zunächst nicht nennen.

Auch die Polizei in London erwägt nach britischen Medienberichten ein Ermittlungsverfahren gegen den Produzenten. Scotland Yard bestätigte, dass die Polizei den Vorwurf eines sexuellen Übergriffs prüfe, der von den Kollegen in Liverpool weitergeleitet worden sei. Es handele sich um einen Vorfall aus den 80er Jahren, teilte die Polizei in Liverpool mit. Details veröffentlichte die Polizei jedoch zunächst nicht.



Oscar-Akademie erwägt Ausschluss von Harvey Weinstein

Die Oscar-Akademie in Los Angeles hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, dass bei einer Dringlichkeitssitzung am Samstag über den möglichen Ausschluss von Weinstein beraten werden solle. Das in Vorwürfen beschriebene Verhalten Weinsteins sei "widerlich, abscheulich und gegensätzlich zu den hohen Standards der Akademie und der kreativen Gemeinschaft, für die sie steht", zitierte der "Hollywood Reporter" aus einem Statement der Academy.

Weinstein ist seit mehr als 20 Jahren Mitglied des mächtigsten Verbands der US-Filmindustrie. Seine mit den Miramax-Studios und der Weinstein Company produzierten Filme wurden von der Academy mit insgesamt 81 Oscars ausgezeichnet. Fünf davon gewannen den Oscar als bester Film, für "Shakespeare in Love" gewann Weinstein persönlich den Oscar als bester Produzent. In den vergangenen Tagen haben ihm zahlreiche Frauen Vorwürfe wegen sexueller Belästigung bis hin zu Vergewaltigung gemacht, zahlreiche prominente Weggefährten haben sich distanziert.