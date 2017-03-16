Enttarnt: Vorher-nachher in einer Minute

Dass die Modewelt uns mit Photoshop betrügt, ist nichts Neues. Models haben immer makellose Haut und sind gertenschlank. Weil Frauen und Mädchen seit Jahren suggeriert wird, dass das ein Synonym für Schönheit ist, jagen wir diesem Ideal hinterher. Fasten, trainieren, verzichten. Oder leiden unter schlechtem Gewissen, wenn wir es nicht tun. Wir vergleichen unsere Spiegelbilder mit den Aufnahmen anderer Frauen und stellen fest, dass bei uns was schwabbelt, wo bei anderen ein straffes Sixpack sitzt. So war es zumindest bislang, denn dieses ewige Vorgegaukele falscher Tatsachen – Stichwort duck face oder thigh gap – geht zum Glück inzwischen vielen Frauen auf die Nerven. Denn eigentlich haben wir alle gute und weniger gute Tage, was Hüftumfang und Doppelkinn betrifft.

Das richtige Posing schummelt die Kilos weg

Hinstellen, Schultern zurück, Po rausstrecken – das bringt locker zehn Kilo. Optisch. Denn wer sich gemütlich auf dem Sofa sitzend fotografiert, hat immer einen Bauch. Wo sollen sie denn sonst auch hin, die Innereien. Spannend ist die Entwicklung, dass es gerade zum guten Ton gehört, das Frauen in den sozialen Netzwerken dazu stehen, indem sie beide Varianten von sich zeigen. Das hat Charme, weil es ehrlich ist.

"So sehe ich zu einem Prozent meiner Zeit aus – und so zu 99 Prozent"





"Schlechte Haltung" vs "Durchgedrückt"

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta) am 27. Feb 2017 um 14:54 Uhr





"Das gleiche Mädchen, derselbe Tag, eine andere Pose"





"Dieses Foto zeigt keine Verwandlung"





"Zwischen diesen Bildern liegen 30 Sekunden"





"Der Unterschied zwischen den beiden Bildern ist nicht, dass ich fünf Kilo abgenommen oder Photoshop angewendet habe"





"Wenn man mittags noch meine Bauchmuskeln sieht, grenzt das an ein Wunder"

"Die gleiche Frau, verschiedene Blickwinkel"





So betrachtet, können wir uns in diesem Frühling also die Selbstkasteiung sparen. Wir wackeln im Sommer im Bikini nicht etwa im Hohlkreuz über den Strand, sondern pfeifen drauf, was andere denken. Und fühlen uns einfach wohl.



