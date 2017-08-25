HOME

Nach zwei Wochen im Koma
Extrem-Bodybuilder Rich Piana ist tot

Vor zwei Wochen stürzte Star-Bodybuilder Rich Piana zu Hause und fiel ins Koma. Seine Ex-Frau informierte seine Fans nun via Instagram darüber, dass Piana gestorben ist.

Der Bodybuilder Rich Piana schlug Kapital aus seinem Körper. Nun liegt er im Koma.

Der Bodybuilder Rich Piana wusste sich und seinen Körper eindrucksvoll in Szene zu setzen

© Screenshot/www.instagram.com/1dayumay

Er wirkte durch seine Muskeln wie ein Mann, dem nichts etwas anhaben kann - nun ist er tot. Extrem-Bodybuilder Rich Piana ist im Alter von nur 46 Jahren gestorben. Vor zwei Wochen war der Kraftsportler in seiner Wohnung unglücklich gestürzt.

Seine Freundin wollte ihm gerade die Haare schneiden und konnte ihren 150 Kilogramm schweren Freund nicht auffangen.

Im Krankenhaus wurde Piana in ein künstliches Koma versetzt. Aus diesem ist Piana nicht mehr erwacht. Seine Frau Sara Piana, von der er getrennt lebte, bestätigte seinen Tod auf Instagram: "Ich kann es kaum glauben", schreibt sie "unter Tränen". Und weiter: "Ich bin so traurig und untröstlich, dass er es nicht geschafft hat".  

I'm in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can barely believe this... I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn't make it. I just want to say THANK YOU Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way. We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other's presence along with us fighting through some dark times together. You truly touched many people's heart and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world. Not many people know that me and him are STILL legally married till this day despite all rumors. I have NOTHING to gain by saying that but want everyone to know the truth. I know that people say stuff on social media but I truly am not the "bad" person people think I am. I actually saved Rich's life 1 time before, glad I was there for him at that time. Rich, I hope you feel better now in heaven and that you're up there healthy, smiling & telling everyone "how it is, being REAL & doing your thing". Rest In Peace my dear husband. #GoneButNeverForgotten #RichPiana #RIP 😢 🙏🏼❤️. P.S. I want to wish my deepest condolence to Chanel @c_no5 and thanking her for being there for him, loving him & showing him support. You're an angel. We will all miss him so much, may his soul & spirit Rest In Peace Forever🙏🏼. XOXO Sara Piana. . . . #Repost @1dayumay (@get_repost) ・・・ Great weekend together @sara.piana and I had some nice time together since we didn't film the Bigger By The Day videos over the weekend!! It was some much needed quality time together!! Your time is everything and make sure you spend it right it's something you can't get back! #welcometoourworld #whateverittakes #livinthedream #loveitkillit #1dayumay #richpiana #queenofbeautykingofbeast #love #whateverittakes

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sara Piana 👑 (@sara.ice.queen) am

Piana war einer der größten Stars in der Kraftsport-Szene, auf Instagram folgten ihm 1,2 Millionen Fans. Viele seiner Anhänger nahmen dort unter seinen letzten Posts Abschied von ihrem Idol.

Rich Piana wollte Muskeln um jeden Preis

Trotz seiner Popularität war Piana nicht unumstritten. Er stählte seinen Körper nicht nur mit hartem Training, sondern nahm auch jahrzehntelang Steroide. Um immer mehr Muskeln zu bekommen, waren dem ehemaligen Mr. California alle Mittel recht. Wie das US-Portal TMZ berichtet, fanden sich in Pianas Wohnung mehr als 20 Flaschen mit Steroiden und ein nicht näher benanntes weißes Pulver. Ob das Doping etwas mit seinem Tod zu tun hat, sei aber noch unklar.

rös
Zurück zur Startseite
Erfahren Sie mehr:
Weitere Themen

Neu in Panorama

Stern Logo Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Wissenscommunity

US Präsident
Wie findet ihr das Donald Trump Deutschen Autobauern mit Strafzöllen droht?
Falschfahrer
Wieso werden beim Auftreten eines Falschfahrers immer beide Fahrtrichtungen genannt? Es muss doch möglich sein, präzise die Fahrtrichtung des Falschfahrers festzustellen. Im Falle des Falles sollen alle langsam und äußerst rechts fahren. Warum sollte ich das tun, wenn doch der Falschfahrer auf der anderen Seite unterwegs ist?
Sind E-Zigaretten jetzt schädlich oder nicht?
E-Zigaretten seien keine unbedenkliche Alternative. Darauf weist Martina Pötschke-Langer vom Deutschen Krebsforschungszentrum (DKFZ) http://www.stern.de/gesundheit/forscher-e-zigaretten-nicht-unbedenklich-1757322.html
Ab wann gilt ein Puls denn als hoher Puls? Und wie ungesund ist das? Was kann man tun, wenn der Puls zu hoch ist?
Ich messe öfter meinen Puls und finde, dass er recht hoch ist für mein Alter. Ich habe etwas Angst, dass das auf Dauer sehr ungesund für mein Herz sein könnte. Gibt es Richtwerte für einen gesunden Puls?
Ich muß schnell ca. 10 kg ganz kurzfristig abnehmen! Kennt jemand eine effektive Methode?
Hallo, ich möchte möglichst schnell 10 kg Gewicht verlieren. Meine Problemzonen sind mein Bauch und die Oberschenkel. Habt ihr Tipps für mich? Welche Ernährung ist am effektivsten und welcher Sport verbrennt am meisten Kalorien?
Gibt es in Deutschland Shops von Victoria's Secret, in denen ich das gleiche Sortiment wie in den USA bekomme?
Ich möchte mir Unterwäsche von Victorias Secret kaufen. Ich habe zwar gehört, dass man in Deutschland Körpercreme, Duschgel und allgemein Körperpflege von Victorias Secret bekommt, habe aber bisher noch keine Unterwäsche bekommen. Kann mir jemand einen Tipp geben?
Wieviele Klicks muss man haben um mit Youtube Videos Geld verdienen zu können?
Mit Youtube-Videos Geld zu verdienen wäre ein Traum! Wieviele Klicks brauche ich im Schnitt auf meinen Videos um damit Geld verdienen zu können? Würde das gerne hauptberuflich machen
gebürstetes Alu
Da unsere Finger auf gebürstetem Alu nunmal "Fettfinger" hinterlassen, würd ich gerne wissen wie ich das am besten wieder entfernen kann.
Windows unterbricht die Internetverbindung?
Gestern Abend war Schicht mit Internet über den PC. Plötzlich. Zunächst hatte ich keine Ahnung, warum das so war. Ich vermutete schon einen Fehler im WLan-Empfänger des PC, da alle anderen Geräte funktionierten. Heute wieder dran, und das gemacht, was man immer macht, wenn ein unerklärbares Problem auftaucht: auf "PC neu starten" geklickt. Und siehe da, er fuhr nicht herunter, sondern installierte verschiedene Updates, und nach dem Wiederhochfahren funktionierte alles wieder. Kann es sein, dass Windows die Nutzer durch Unterbrechen der I-Netverbindung zum Durchführen eines Updates zwingt? Und kann man das umgehen?
Wie testet man, ob rohe Eier noch gut sind?
Gibt es einen einfachen Trick, mit dem ich testen kann, ob Eier noch gut sind oder schon verdorben?
Wo kann ich bei gmx.de Spam Filter deaktivieren ?
Ich möchte gerne den Spamfilter bei GMX deaktivieren. Wichtige Mails werden nicht angezeigt. Wie mache ich das?
Wie kann ich aus frischen Knollen eigenen Ingwertee herstellen? Muss ich den irgendwie vorbehandeln?
Zur kalten Jahreszeit würde ich gerne Ingwertee trinken, wie kann ich den am besten frisch zubereiten?

Partner-Tools

Nachrichten vom 25.08.2017 | © stern.de GmbH | Extrem-Bodybuilder Rich Piana ist tot