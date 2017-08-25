Extrem-Bodybuilder Rich Piana ist tot
Vor zwei Wochen stürzte Star-Bodybuilder Rich Piana zu Hause und fiel ins Koma. Seine Ex-Frau informierte seine Fans nun via Instagram darüber, dass Piana gestorben ist.
Er wirkte durch seine Muskeln wie ein Mann, dem nichts etwas anhaben kann - nun ist er tot. Extrem-Bodybuilder Rich Piana ist im Alter von nur 46 Jahren gestorben. Vor zwei Wochen war der Kraftsportler in seiner Wohnung unglücklich gestürzt.
Seine Freundin wollte ihm gerade die Haare schneiden und konnte ihren 150 Kilogramm schweren Freund nicht auffangen.
Im Krankenhaus wurde Piana in ein künstliches Koma versetzt. Aus diesem ist Piana nicht mehr erwacht. Seine Frau Sara Piana, von der er getrennt lebte, bestätigte seinen Tod auf Instagram: "Ich kann es kaum glauben", schreibt sie "unter Tränen". Und weiter: "Ich bin so traurig und untröstlich, dass er es nicht geschafft hat".
I'm in tears writing this that @1dayumay has just passed away. I can barely believe this... I am so saddened & heartbroken that he didn't make it. I just want to say THANK YOU Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way. We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other's presence along with us fighting through some dark times together. You truly touched many people's heart and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world. Not many people know that me and him are STILL legally married till this day despite all rumors. I have NOTHING to gain by saying that but want everyone to know the truth. I know that people say stuff on social media but I truly am not the "bad" person people think I am. I actually saved Rich's life 1 time before, glad I was there for him at that time. Rich, I hope you feel better now in heaven and that you're up there healthy, smiling & telling everyone "how it is, being REAL & doing your thing". Rest In Peace my dear husband. #GoneButNeverForgotten #RichPiana #RIP 😢 🙏🏼❤️. P.S. I want to wish my deepest condolence to Chanel @c_no5 and thanking her for being there for him, loving him & showing him support. You're an angel. We will all miss him so much, may his soul & spirit Rest In Peace Forever🙏🏼. XOXO Sara Piana. . . . #Repost @1dayumay (@get_repost) ・・・ Great weekend together @sara.piana and I had some nice time together since we didn't film the Bigger By The Day videos over the weekend!! It was some much needed quality time together!! Your time is everything and make sure you spend it right it's something you can't get back! #welcometoourworld #whateverittakes #livinthedream #loveitkillit #1dayumay #richpiana #queenofbeautykingofbeast #love #whateverittakes
Piana war einer der größten Stars in der Kraftsport-Szene, auf Instagram folgten ihm 1,2 Millionen Fans. Viele seiner Anhänger nahmen dort unter seinen letzten Posts Abschied von ihrem Idol.
Rich Piana wollte Muskeln um jeden Preis
Trotz seiner Popularität war Piana nicht unumstritten. Er stählte seinen Körper nicht nur mit hartem Training, sondern nahm auch jahrzehntelang Steroide. Um immer mehr Muskeln zu bekommen, waren dem ehemaligen Mr. California alle Mittel recht. Wie das US-Portal TMZ berichtet, fanden sich in Pianas Wohnung mehr als 20 Flaschen mit Steroiden und ein nicht näher benanntes weißes Pulver. Ob das Doping etwas mit seinem Tod zu tun hat, sei aber noch unklar.