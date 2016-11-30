Mobile Ansicht
Dekadente Urlaubsfotos

Englisches Schmuddelwetter? Nicht für die "Rich Kids of Britain"

In Mitteleuropa bricht die ungemütliche Jahreszeit herein. Wer genug Kohle hat, verzieht sich in die Sonne. Ein Instagram-Account sammelt die dekadenten Luxus-Urlaubsfotos des britischen Nachwuchses.

Die "Rich Kids of Instagram" sind im Social Web längst eine feste Institution. Auf zahlreichen Accounts prahlt der Nachwuchs der Reichen und Schönen mit seinem luxuriösen Lebensstil. Teure Hotels, unbezahlbar teurer Schmuck, protzige Autos, Luxus-Klamotten: Den Sprößlingen der Superreichen scheint es an nichts zu mangeln.

Der Account "Rich Kids of Britain" dokumentiert die Dekadenz reicher junger Briten. Und die haben offensichtlich wenig Lust auf englisches Schmuddelwetter. Aktuelle Fotos zeigen junge Menschen in unbritisch sonnigen Gefilden - am Strand, im Pool oder auf Luxusjachten. 85.000 Abonnenten folgen den Neid-Bildern des Instagram-Accounts. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


bak
