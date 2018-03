My bike got stolen and I made a sign. Turns out, amazing things happen when you put yourself out there and have yellow paint to back you up. I wrote the whole saga of the #karmacycle story on website ( link in bio) but it involves three knocks on my door, an art dealer, and a Brit.

A post shared by Amanda Gotham (@realtinytrumpet) on Mar 13, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT