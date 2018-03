⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️OMG AMAZING!

I don't get these one star reviews. It keeps my little seal problem in check very well and it looks majestic as all get out while doing it! It's too bad some people just don't get behind them. 12/10 would buy again #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/om3SJjREYi