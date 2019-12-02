HOME

Jahresrückblick: Angst vor Blitzern und Klötzchen-Liebe: Das sind die beliebtesten Apps der Deutschen

Apple hat die Vorlieben der Deutschen ausgewertet und eine Liste mit den beliebtesten Apps für iPhone und iPad veröffentlicht. Ein Spiel dominiert gleich beide Plattformen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-App des Jahres: "Blitzer.de Pro"

Niemand wird beim Autofahren gerne geblitzt. Diese Tatsache allein genügt, dass die App "Blitzer.de Pro" jedes Jahr zu den Bestsellern zählt. 2019 reicht es sogar für die Spitze.

Die Top 20 der Bestseller im Überblick:

Platz

App-Name

Entwickler

Preis in Euro

1

Blitzer.de PRO

Eifrig Media

0,49

2

Threema

Threema GmbH

3,49

3

WeatherPro

MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH

0,99

4

WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp

Alexander Nowak

3,49

5

Oje, ich wachse!

Domus Technica

4,49

6

AutoSleep Schlaftracker

Tantsissa

3,49

7

Facetune

Lightricks Ltd.

4,49

8

Forest 

SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.

2,29

9

ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2019

ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH

8,99

10

ProCamera.

Cocologics

8,99

11

Babyphone 3G

TappyTaps s.r.o.

4,49

12

TouchRetouch

Adva-Soft

2,29

13

TeamSpeak 3

TeamSpeak Systems Inc

1,09

14

iConnectHue für Philips Hue

Stefan Gohler

6,99

15

PeakFinder AR

Fabio Soldati

5,49

16

Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App

Readdle Inc.

4,49

17

HeartWatch. Herzfrequenz.

Tantsissa

3,49

18

Sky Guide

Fifth Star Labs LLC

3,49

19

PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants

PlantSnap, Inc.

13,99

20

Halide - RAW Manual Camera

Lux Optics LLC

6,99


Die App Spectre bringt der iPhone-Kamera neue Tricks bei.

Jahresrückblick

Apple verrät, welche die beste iPhone-App 2019 ist - und welche die Deutschen am meisten nutzen

Von Christoph Fröhlich
Die 12-Megapixel-Kamera des iPhone SE knipst sehr gute Fotos

Längere Laufzeit

Ihr iPhone geht zu früh aus? So kalibrieren Sie den Akku neu

Von Christoph Fröhlich
Apple - iPhone x - Probleme bei Anruf

App-Chaos

Dieser einfache Trick räumt Ihr iPhone auf – und kaum einer kennt ihn

Von Malte Mansholt
Der Mobilfunk-Markt ist erheblich flexibler als noch vor wenigen Jahren 

Handy-Tarife

Das Ende der Zweijahres-Bindung? Wie neue Tarife den Mobilfunk-Markt aufbrechen

Von Malte Mansholt
Lieblings-Nachrichten wiederfinden Schwelgt man in Erinnerungen, will man sich manchmal auch noch die passenden Chat-Nachrichten oder versendeten Bilder ansehen. Bei Whatsapp kann man sie deswegen als Favoriten speichern. Dazu hält man einfach eine Nachricht oder ein Bild mit dem Finger gedrückt, bis sich das Kontext-Menü öffnet. Dann tippt man auf den Stern, um die Nachricht zu speichern. Alle markierten Nachrichten findet man in den Whatsapp-Einstellungen unter "Mit Stern markiert".

Von wegen eine Stunde

Mit diesem Trick löschen Sie Whatsapp-Nachrichten noch nach Tagen - garantiert

Retro-Handys: Welcher Knochen war der Schickste?

Nokia 3210, Siemens S55 & Co.

Retro-Handys: Welcher Knochen war Ihr Liebling?

Verbraucher- & Produktvergleiche

Eine Frau schaut genervt auf ihr Smartphone

Fehler in der aktuellen Version

Whatsapp-Ärger: Der Messenger saugt Smartphone-Akkus leer

Cyber-Week
Die besten Deals
Produkte & Tipps

Wissenscommunity

Wie kann man es stoppen das andauernd das Geld vom konto aufs Handy geht ?
Mein Freund hat mir einmalig Geld auf meinem Handy von seinem Konto überwiesen und jetzt gehen mehrmals im Monat/Woche jemals 15 €vom Konto aufs Handy obwohl es nicht verwendet wird wie kann man das stoppen?
Virus auf dem iPhone? SMS von "Alex" mit der Nummer "2539"
Hallo, ich habe ggf. ein Problem. Ich habe eine SMS von "Alex" bekommen in der stand "Hallo, hier ist der Artikel, von dem ich dir erzählt habe. Alex :)" mit einem tiny.cc Link. Normalerweise klicke ich auf solche Links, zumal mir eigentlich eh nie irgendwer SMS schickt. Aber irgendwie ist es passiert. Ich bin dann auf einer sportsbooks.site gelandet, wo es um einen Bericht über die Höhle der Löwen 2018 geht und der aussieht, als ob er von der Bild ist. Hab ich jetzt einen Virus auf meinem iPhone und muss ich irgendwas beachten? Ich habe die letzte Stunde relativ viel gegoogelt, bin aber zu keinem Ergebnis gekommen. Gibt es kein Programm, das mein iPhone einmal durch scannen kann und gucken kann, ob da jetzt irgendwas ungewöhnliches installiert ist... irgendwelche Trojaner oder Datenklau oder ähnliches? Tausend Dank für eure Hilfe!!!
Käufer droht mit Anzeige
Habe ein Handy im funktionierenden und ordentlichen Zustand versendet. Nun behauptet der Käufer Sim Schacht defekt ? Stimmt aber nicht habe Zeugen .  Er hat das Handy mir wieder zurück gesendet . Ich habe es geprüft es ist zerstört und zerkratzt worden . Käufer will trotzdem sein Geld.Was kann ich nur tun ? ER droht mit Anzeige  Ich habe noch nie defekte Sachen verschickt ? Habe ein Handy verkauft im funktionierenden und ordentlichen Zustand . Käufer sagt es ist kaputt. Ich wusste das es ganz war habe Zeugen.Hatte es ja vor der Absendung geprüft .Display schwarz und fährt nicht mehr hoch was vorher ging. Käufer hat mir Handy kaputt zurück geschickt und will sein Geld und droht mit Anzeige ! Was kann ich da als Verkäufer privat tun ?
Wie viel Geld darf unser Sohn (15) steuerfrei über das Internet verdienen?
Unser Sohn nimmt über verschiedene Plattformen im Internet Geld ein. Zum einen sind es Werbeeinnahmen, zum anderen wird er von Firmen bezahlt wg. seiner hohen Followerzahlen und zum anderen erhält er Spendengelder. Bei einigen Unternehmen wo er gelistet ist musste er auch schon seine SteuerID hinterlegen. Da die Einnahmen langsam anfangen immer mehr zu steigen und wir nirgends Artikel im Internet finden, bitten wir Sie um Hilfe. Nicht das für uns irgendwann das böse Erwachen kommt.
Alle paar Minuten bricht Verbindung zum Internet weg, HILFE
Hallo, ich habe ein Repeater von Netgear, mit dem ich an meinem PC mit LAN-Kabel verbunden bin. Seit ca 3 Wochen haben wir einen neuen Router (Speedport W 925v (Telekom)) und seitdem besteht auch dieses Problem. Mit dem alten Router (auch Telekom) hatte ich dieses Problem nie. Habe ich mal eine Verbindung zum Internet, ist diese auch verdammt langsam, was in Online-Spielen "dezent" nervig ist. Treiber vom Repeater wurden aktualisiert, dennoch bleibt dieses Problem bestehen. Ich habe leider keine Ahnung, wie ich es lösen könnte. Bevor ich irgendwas falsch mache und gar nichts mehr gehtwollte ich erstmal hier nachfragen. Falls wer Tipps für mich hat, bitte so erklären wie für ein Kleinkind. Ich habe leider nicht die Ahnung von dem Zeugs und dem Fachchinesisch . Vielen Dank im Voraus für die Hilfe und Tipps
Suche einen Filmtitel
im Internet werden Morde gezeigt, je höher die Zuschauerquote ist, um so schneller stirbt das Opfer
Handy nass?
Gestern habe ich meine Schutzhülle gewaschen und es ist Wasser in mein Handy gekommen Jetzt geht es manschmal an geht wieder aus und ist dann schwarz Gibt es irgendein weg um es zu reparieren Ich bedanke mich schon mal im Voraus
Galaxy S8 erkennt Sd Karte nicht.
Hallo, hab mir ein Galaxy s8 zugelegt und will den Speicher erweitern. Hab eine 64GB Sd Karte von Samsung und diese am PC formatiert, doch mein Handy erkennt sie einfach nicht, egal wo ich nachschaue, es zeigt immer an das keine Sd Karte vorhanden ist.
Abstand bei Word nach eingezogenem Zitat
Hallo zusammen, ich habe folgendes Problem. Bei meiner Arbeit ist der Haupttext in Schriftgröße 12 mit 1,5-fachem Zeilenabstand geschrieben. Längere Zitate müssen eingerückt, in Schriftgröße 10 und mit einfachem Zeilenabstand verfasst werden. Nun funktioniert mit der Enter Taste der Umbruch von Fließtext zu Zitat ohne Probleme - es entsteht ein Absatz wie im normalen Text auch. Möchte ich allerdings wieder vom einzeiligen Zitat zum 1,5-zeiligen Fließtext per Umbruch einen Absatz machen, so ist dieser sichtbar kleiner als vor dem Zitat. Ich komme einfach nicht darauf, wie die Abstände vor und nach dem eingerückten Zitat identisch gemacht werden können. Ich hoffe, die Frage ist nicht zu abstrakt gestellt und man kann es sich einigermaßen vorstellen... Danke vorab für die Hilfe :)
Computer wird heiß, kann es an am Kühlkörper liegen?
Hallo liebe Community! Mein Name ist Mathias und ich komme aus Bonn. In letzter Zeit wird mein Computer immer wieder ungleublich heiß wenn ich darauf arbeite. Daher wollte ich mich hier mal umhören ob jemand eine Idee hätte woran das liegen könnte?
Thailand mit Kindern
Hallo, Sicher wurde die Frage hier schon oft gestellt und beantwortet. Ich finde trotzdem keine passende Antwort für uns. Wir planen immer weit im Vorraus und möchten gerne 2020/2021 nach Thailand reisen. Ende Dezember bis Anfang Januar 14 Tage. Wir reisen mit 3 Kindern. 13, 5,2 Jahre alt. Wir würden Flüge und Unterkunft separat buchen. Natürlich müssen wir mit 3 Kindern auf den preis schauen, daher tendiere ich zu einem Direktflug nach Bangkok und würde gern wissen, ob es dort oben schöne Strände gibt, wo man möglichst direkt am Strand wohnen kann, wo es Restaurants gibt und wo man etwas unternehmen kann. HUA HIN gefällt mir der Strand einfach nicht. Wahrscheinlich werde ich keinen Traumstrand so weit nördlich finden. Ich wollte nur den Kindern ersparen noch weiter zu fliegen und denke auch, dass es zu teuer wird. Hat jemand einen Tipp für mich???
Ist das zu schaffen?
"Die Bundesregierung hat angekündigt, bis 2030 eine Million [b] öffentliche[/b] Ladepunkte zu schaffen." 1.000.000 Ladestationen/10 Jahre/260 Tage= 385 Ladestationen/Tag. Wo sollen die hin, brauchen die eine Baugenehmigung oder Bebauungsplan?
Eternit Wäschetrommel
Hallo, in unserem neuen Keller (neue Mietswohnung) steht eine alte Eternit Wäschetrommel von 19..?! Der Vermieter sagt er hätte noch niemanden gefunden der ihm dieses Teil entsorgt (ich gehe eher davon aus dass es ihm zu teuer ist). Auf jeden Fall wäre das auch nicht schädlich solange nicht dran rum gebastelt wird. Stimmt das?
Isover glaswolle
Hallo ich habe isover glaß Wolle verarbeitet ohne Atemschutz oder sonstihrgendwas halt einfach nur Handschuhe in einer Lagerhalle jetzt brennt mein gesamter Oberkörper extrem was kann ich dagegen tun
