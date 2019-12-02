Käufer droht mit Anzeige

Habe ein Handy im funktionierenden und ordentlichen Zustand versendet. Nun behauptet der Käufer Sim Schacht defekt ? Stimmt aber nicht habe Zeugen . Er hat das Handy mir wieder zurück gesendet . Ich habe es geprüft es ist zerstört und zerkratzt worden . Käufer will trotzdem sein Geld.Was kann ich nur tun ? ER droht mit Anzeige Ich habe noch nie defekte Sachen verschickt ? Habe ein Handy verkauft im funktionierenden und ordentlichen Zustand . Käufer sagt es ist kaputt. Ich wusste das es ganz war habe Zeugen.Hatte es ja vor der Absendung geprüft .Display schwarz und fährt nicht mehr hoch was vorher ging. Käufer hat mir Handy kaputt zurück geschickt und will sein Geld und droht mit Anzeige ! Was kann ich da als Verkäufer privat tun ?