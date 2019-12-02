Meistgekaufte iPhone-App des Jahres: "Blitzer.de Pro"
Niemand wird beim Autofahren gerne geblitzt. Diese Tatsache allein genügt, dass die App "Blitzer.de Pro" jedes Jahr zu den Bestsellern zählt. 2019 reicht es sogar für die Spitze.
Die Top 20 der Bestseller im Überblick:
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
4
WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak
3,49
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2019
ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
10
ProCamera.
Cocologics
8,99
11
Babyphone 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
12
TouchRetouch
Adva-Soft
2,29
13
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc
1,09
14
iConnectHue für Philips Hue
Stefan Gohler
6,99
15
PeakFinder AR
Fabio Soldati
5,49
16
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc.
4,49
17
HeartWatch. Herzfrequenz.
Tantsissa
3,49
18
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
19
PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants
PlantSnap, Inc.
13,99
20
Halide - RAW Manual Camera
Lux Optics LLC
6,99