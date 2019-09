View this post on Instagram

Help us share this message to get @instagram attention! Who’s with me?! Im tired of having Parkers shirtless pictures get deleted because IG think he’s a girl for having long hair! It’s happened so many times that they will delete all my accounts if it happens again and I’ll lose all my pictures. There is no way to contact them either. This happens to thousands of other little long haired boys too, not just us. There has to be a way to get @instagram attention. JOIN IN AND MAKE A SIGN and tag #longhairedboyrevolution @mosseri