I’m not crying... no... not at all 😭 Thank you to Ryder and all the incredible people who helped make this happen in less than 24 hours... Michael lost everything in the Cobargo fires... now he has a roof over his head as he looks to rebuild. A 7 year old kid living in Brookvale made this happen - along with a little bit of help!!! @rydergrierson @samverrills @allstatestowing @sydneyroosters #REPOST There’s a happy camper amongst us all here at The Cobargo Relief Centre tonight. Ryder what a little champion you are. @erin_molan @samverrills #cobargo #bushfirensw #happycamper