Public transport... 🚌 🚂 Do you use it with your kids? What do you use and how often to go where? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Since I have my A-Team Mama-Van, which is the Hyundai i800 by the way (many people ask me what I drive so this is not a sponsored post unfortunately 😆but I just love my people carrier) I rarely use public transport which is almost a shame somehow because my kids love a bus/train ride. Maybe it is time to venture out to London with them sometimes although the thought of loosing one of the kids on the way, if I think of how busy and just full of people the stations can be, really stops me from even considering to visit the city 😳. The other day I read a post by such a very lovely mum @the_piplets who has multiple kids including young triplet boys and one got lost for a few minutes at the station. I literally cried just reading about the mum’s rollercoaster of emotions 🙈. I could almost feel her panic and though I always like to be out and about and adventurous just the thought of loosing one of my kids even just for a split second makes me feel sick to the stomach. Who has experienced this before? Where were you when you weren’t able to find your child, for how long and has it changed how you handle things now when you are out and about? Any advice or ideas on how to prevent this from happening would be great! Am planning a trip to London Zoo soon and will attach a sheet of paper in foil to the back of the kid’s jumpers with a note and my phone number in case they get lost. Is that being paranoid or being careful to you? 🤔 💭 #publictransport #kidsontrains #paranoidmom #worriedmom #londonzoo #outandaboutwithkids #lostkids #anxiousmommy #parentingtruths #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #mykidsmyworld #twinsandmoretwins