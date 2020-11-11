View this post on Instagram

⁣ ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ...⁣ ⁣ 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒓 𝑱𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅⁣ Born 11/2/20⁣ 2:24pm⁣ 7 lbs 1 oz ⁣ 19.25 inches ⁣ ⁣ and has filled our hearts with so much joy!! ⁣ ⁣ My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. ⁣ ⁣ Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. ⁣ ⁣ My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments! ⁣ ⁣ 📸: Fresh 48 with @rachellangloisphoto ⁣ ⁣