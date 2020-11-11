Julie Loving hat im Alter von 51 Jahren noch einmal ein Kind zur Welt gebracht. Das an sich ist schon nicht alltäglich, aber auch nicht sehr ungewöhnlich. Definitiv ungewöhnlich ist, dass dieses Kind ihre eigene Enkeltochter ist. Die US-Amerikanerin hatte sich für ihre Tochter Breanna Lockwood und deren Ehemann Aaron als Leihmutter zur Verfügung gestellt.
Bei dem Ehepaar waren jahrelang alle Versuche, ein Kind zu bekommen, gescheitert. Schließlich versuchten sie es mit einer Leihmutterschaft: Der Embryo, den ihre Tochter und ihr Schwiegersohn gezeugt hatten, wurde in den Körper von Loving eingepflanzt. Am 2. November kam das Mädchen namens Briar Juliette gesund zur Welt. "Meine Mutter war ein absoluter Rockstar während der Geburt", schrieb Breanna Lockwood, die in den entscheidenden Momenten dabei war, auf Instagram. "Die Opfer, die sie gebracht hat, sind atemberaubend."
"Meine Mutter war ein absoluter Rockstar während der Geburt", schrieb Breanna Lockwood, die in den entscheidenden Momenten dabei war, auf Instagram. "Die Opfer, die sie gebracht hat, sind atemberaubend."
Unfruchtbarkeit: 51-Jährige trägt das Kind ihrer Tochter aus
"Es war ein sehr emotionaler Tag mit vielen Tränen. Es gab viele glückliche Zeiten und viele Zeiten, in denen wir Angst hatten", so Lockwood weiter. Die 29-jährige biologische Mutter hatte zuvor einige Fehlgeburten und gescheiterte Schwangerschaften erlebt. "Mein Kampf mit der Unfruchtbarkeit war das Schlimmste, was ich jemals erlebt habe", sagte Lockwood dem US-Magazin "Good Morning America". Als das Paar schließlich Möglichkeiten für eine Leihmutterschaft sondierte, bot sich die Mutter selbst an.
Die Ärzte waren zunächst skeptisch – normalerweise sollten Leihmütter jünger als 40 Jahre sein. Doch da Julie Loving sportlich und bei bester Gesundheit ist, stimmten die Mediziner schließlich zu. Ihre beiden eigenen Schwangerschaften seien leicht gewesen, sagte Loving: "Ich fühlte mich gesundheitlich so, dass ich es schaffen konnte." Tatsächlich brachte sie das 3,2 Kilogramm schwere und fast 49 Zentimeter große Mädchen ohne Probleme zur Welt. "Es war eine Schwangerschaft wie aus dem Bilderbuch", erzählte Loving der US-Seite "Today".
Auf Instagram hat Breanna Lockwood den Weg zur Schwangerschaft und zur Geburt dokumentiert und dabei auch die schweren Zeiten nicht ausgespart.
"Viel Liebe und ein wenig Wissenschaft"
Nach so vielen gescheiterten Versuchen könnte die junge Familie nun nicht glücklicher sein. Auf Instagram hat Breanna Lockwood den Weg zur Schwangerschaft und zur Geburt dokumentiert und dabei auch die schweren Zeiten nicht ausgespart. Eines Tages wird ihr Kind dort nachlesen können, auf welchem ungewöhnlichen Weg es entstanden und zur Welt gekommen ist. Wie es Breanna Lockwood und ihr Mann in einem Post beschreiben: "Mit viel Liebe und ein wenig Wissenschaft."
