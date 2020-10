View this post on Instagram

So I got denied by all of the colleges I applied to after high school, so I picked up a job as a trash man to help my pops out. But a chance to go to Bowie State popped up. However, I needed to keep my job so I could help out my dad with the bills because my brother was already in college. My brother legit dropped out of school after the semester finished so he could get a job to cover the bills, so that I could go to school. That sacrifice is the only reason I’m going to Harvard Law School this fall. This wouldn’t have been possible without you. I love you, big bro. ✊🏾💉