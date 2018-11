View this post on Instagram

This account is dedicated to this poor old boy that lives on the outside of a warehouse on my delivery route. Everyday I see him hungry and thirsty waiting for any truck driver with enough heart to give him something to eat or drink. It breaks my heart and I wish I could help him but my situation simply will not allow me to bring him home. Im going to post pictures of him daily as he is until someone with the heart and position to give him a loving home #Oldboy #🐕 #💔 #homeless #hungry #helphim #needsahome #sanbernardino #riverside #redlands #mentone #doggy #dog #sad #aspca #hesgivingup #😥 #bear #glenhelen #ampitheatre