Beloved Virginia Tech therapy dog Moose to earn honorary doctorate*! (see bio for link) Dr. Moose Davis ♥ ♥ ♥ Moose has served faithfully as a full-time therapy dog with Virginia Tech’s Cook Counseling Center for more than six years. Born and raised at Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York, Moose was adopted by Dr. Trent Davis, a counselor and coordinator of the university’s Animal-Assisted Therapy program. Named the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s 2019 animal hero for his service, Moose helps reduce the stigma often associated with mental illness. Familiar figures on the Virginia Tech and veterinary college campuses, Drs. Moose and Trent have participated in more than 7500 individual and group counseling sessions and have completed countless hours of outreach. Thank you for being you, Moose. *Moose will receive his degree at the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine virtual commencement tonight at 7:30 (Photo courtesy of WDBJ7) @virginia.tech @vamdvetmed @studentsatvt @cookcounselingcenter @vtrecsports @hokiewellness @hokiesports @servicedogsva @guidingeyes @camilleschrier @the_hokiebird @vtgrowley #hokies @hokiepets #HokieGrad #VetMed2020 @vtcals #iamVTCALS @vt_engineering @vtcorpsofcadets @vt_liberalarts @vtpamplin @vt_science @vtcaus @vtcsom @vtlibraries @vt_cnre @wdbj7