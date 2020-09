View this post on Instagram

Thirteen years ago I married this human. When we embarked on this journey, we were completely different people but somehow, someway, those completely different people are still in love, if not more, than we were then. We had no idea the crazy transformations we'd go through and how much our lives would change to get us to where we are today, but I'm so glad we took this leap. I love you so much, @chandlersarahb ! I can't wait to do it again in a couple years! You're my lobster and I love you more than cheese! 🥰 • • • #transisbeautiful #transformation #transformationtuesday #love #thirteenyears #ourweddingsbarmitzvah #transgender #lgbtq #lgbt #wewerebabies #whoarethosepeople #doesanyonerecognizethem #happywifehappylife #anniversary #twomoms #twomoms #forever #godblessthebrokenroadthatledmestraighttoyou