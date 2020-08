View this post on Instagram

This picture is just so pure it honestly brings tears to my eyes. This boy loves everyone: dogs, ducks, people, babies, and even dolphins. Kevin is my greatest adventure and I am so lucky that I get to do life with him. Thank you all for following his adventures, embracing his weird quirks, and just loving my boy! Kevin reminder of the day: Friends come in all shapes and sizes . . . . . . . . . . . #bestfriends #goldenretriever #goldenretrievers #gloriousgoldens #beautifulgoldens #nationalgeographic #golden #goldensofinstagram #doggo #retrieversgram #shotoniphone #golden_feature #golden_retriever #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldensofig