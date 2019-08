View this post on Instagram

The delightful and accomplished Samuel Yoo spent over two years looking for the right space for Golden Diner @goldendinerny which opened March 26th. The Queens native, self proclaimed diner lover, and Momofuku alum chose Two Bridges as the perfect neighborhood for his new venture. "A diner represents food that is accessible, affordable to everyone. I want to do my part in keeping diners alive." This menu blends Asian influences from the neighborhood with diner staples like the chicken katsu club. Check it out for yourself!