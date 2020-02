View this post on Instagram

So about one year ago, me and the general manager of noma @annikadlh were drinking coffee, discussing how to be better for our team. We were throwing ideas around, and one really resonated with us. The idea was, simply to give staff members a three month paid leave, after they’ve spent a certain amount of years with us. We work hard, we want to be among the best, and getting to that mountain top is so much easier (and more fun) if we’re also among the best at taking care of ourselves. We thought it was the best idea in the world, And so simple, take an extended period off, to do nothing, and get paid for it. Anyway, as we are figuring out how to implement it into our organization, I thought to myself damn, I’ve been working almost 18 years on this project. Maybe I should be the first one to test out this new approach, just to see if it actually works (ha ha). So I guess I’m writing this to let our future guests know that for the next three months, I won’t be at noma, or In Denmark. I’ll be with Nadine and our three children somewhere in the world, not working. But don’t worry, I can assure you that you are in the best hands. Just before I left we finished a new seafood menu that I personally think is the best one yet. Merry Christmas everyone and happy new year