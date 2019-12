View this post on Instagram

I did an interview with my friends at @brightvibesmedia and they put together this video about my year of growing and foraging 100% of my food. No grocery stores, no restaurants, not even a drink at a bar for an entire year. Nature was my garden, my pantry and my pharmacy! Watch the full video on my year at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nX4kq4QfYRA - #foodfreedom #growyourown #growyourownfood #sustainableliving #organicgardening #simpleliving #growfoodnotlawns