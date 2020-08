View this post on Instagram

A great story from @npr about Ota’s history. We hope you take a look - link in bio. 😉 Posted @withregram • @npr The oldest tofu producer still operating in the country, Ota Tofu has fed Portland’s Japanese American community for more than 100 years. A former owner notes that other tofu producers existed earlier in the U.S., but many ceased operations because of one event: the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. (Image: Will Matsuda for NPR)