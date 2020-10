View this post on Instagram

👾Cold Jellyfish Salad👾 Hey, don't be jelly. You can make this at home too! #LimrEats _______________________ I got some pre-packaged jellyfish from Skyfoods, a few weeks ago before they temporarily closed. I was hesitant about trying the packaged version, because the last time I had jellyfish, it was at a dim sum place and it had this weird bitter, alcohol flavor. Not this time, though! I'm actually impressed with the packaged version. The jellyfish had a similar texture to lychee, but with more of a crunch to it. It also came with a packet of seasoning powder and chili oil, which gave it a savory, slightly spicy flavor without overpowering it. . . . . . #jellyfish #jellyfishsalad #subtleasianeats #subtleasianeatz #skyfoods #authenticchinesefood #chinesecuisine #chinesefoodie #chinesenyc #chinesefoodobsession #foodiegram #涼拌海蜇 #authentickoreanfood #koreanfood #hongkongfood #huffposttaste #해파리냉채 #asianfoodmedia #asianfoodrecipes #chopsticksny #nytcooking #nycfoodblogger #tastethisnext #foodgawker #buzzfeast #tastingtable #eater #eqdailypic #stayathome