HOME

Mit Gesichtsspalte geboren: Instagram-Model Ilka beweist: Schönheit hat viele Gesichter

Sind sie auch gelangweilt von dem ewiggleichen Modeltyp mit Schmollmund und Schlafzimmerblick auf allen Kanälen?  Dann lernen Sie mit uns die unverwechselbare Schönheit des Models Ilka Brühl kennen.

Von Refinery29-Autorin Edith Löhle

Dank einer Virusinfektion ist mein Gesicht so besonders

Durch eine Virusinfektion ihrer Mutter während der Schwangerschaft entwickelte sich Ilkas Gesicht 'anders'. 

© Instagram/IlkaMilka
Dieser Artikel ist zuerst erschienen bei:

Refinery29 im Web

Refinery29 auf Facebook

Refinery29 auf Instagram

"Vor einem Jahr hatte ich noch etwas Angst in einer Gruppe Fremder, heute kann ich stolz sagen, dass ich das Selbstbewusstsein habe, das jeder haben sollte", schreibt Ilka Brühl unter eines ihrer Bilder. Die junge Frau aus Braunschweig hat ihre optische Besonderheit zur Stärke gemacht. Auf Instagram beweist @ilkamiilka, dass Schönheit viele Facetten hat. Nachdem ihre Mutter in der Schwangerschaft eine Virusinfektion bekam, entwickelte sich Ilkas Gesicht anders. Durch die Gesichtsspalte sehen ihre Augen, Lippen und die Nase außergewöhnlich aus. Mit ihren eindringlichen Bildern – mal elfengleich, mal kämpferisch – und den positiven Texten dazu, setzt sie ein wichtiges Statement für Individualität und Toleranz.

Ilkas Mutter bekam eine Virusinfektion

Ihre wundersame Reise zum Fotomodell begann im November 2014, als Fotografin Ines Rehberger über Facebook einen Aufruf startete und sich Ilka anbot, für sie zu posieren.

Just some thoughts because I post so many photos of me lately: I was always a very shy person with no self-confidence. Don't worry I don't wallow in self-pity because it is my own decision how I interact with others (I know by now 👏). But it wasn't easy to get this in my head. Photography helped me a lot, it was like a therapy. Both ways, to stand in front of a camera and to take photos. It shows me that every defect and mistake is a part of you and that's okay. Make the best of it ✅ So sorry for all the photos, but I need this because this is a long process. I'm on my way but there are still some obstacles to overcome. If you are not interested in this story I totally understand this, but then it is the best to leave my page for a while. And I want to thank you for all your lovely comments. I'm so sorry that I don't answer you at the moment. But every single comment means a lot to me and helps me on my journey. You are great 😍 Sorry for this long post, but I had to say this🎈💗 Photo: @sinanikita Model: Me

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ilka Brühl (@ilkamiilka) am

"Es kam so viel positives Feedback, dass es mir mittlerweile ein starkes Bedürfnis ist, hin und wieder daran zu erinnern, dass jeder Mensch auf seine Weise schön ist", sagt Ilka.

Mittlerweile absolvierte sie zahlreiche Shootings und erfreut sich einer wachsenden Zahl an Followern bei Instagram.


Zurück zur Startseite
Erfahren Sie mehr:
Weitere Themen

Neu in Gesundheit

Stern Logo Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Wissenscommunity

Ab wann gilt ein Puls denn als hoher Puls? Und wie ungesund ist das? Was kann man tun, wenn der Puls zu hoch ist?
Ich messe öfter meinen Puls und finde, dass er recht hoch ist für mein Alter. Ich habe etwas Angst, dass das auf Dauer sehr ungesund für mein Herz sein könnte. Gibt es Richtwerte für einen gesunden Puls?
Wie testet man, ob rohe Eier noch gut sind?
Gibt es einen einfachen Trick, mit dem ich testen kann, ob Eier noch gut sind oder schon verdorben?
Wir wollen mit unseren Kinder in die weite Welt reisen. Wo sollen wir hin reisen?
Wir sind zwei reiseerfahrende Eltern, die mit ihren drei Kindern (5, 3 und ein Jahr) im nächsten Jahr zwei Monate weg wollen. Bedingung: kein Denguefieber- / Malaria-, oä. Gebiet. Ansonsten sind wir gerne mir dem Rucksack unterwegs. Hat jemand ein paar schöne Vorschläge für uns?
Kaliumüberfluss - auf welche Lebensmittel verzichten?
Nach einer OP sind meine Kalium-Werte nicht so gut. Der Körper hat zu viel Kalium. Welche Lebensmittel sollte ich aus meiner Ernährung streichen?
Allergie auch im Winter? Wie kann das sein?
Hallo, ich habe Heuschnupfen und dieses Jahr das Gefühl, dass er gar nicht verschwindet. Normalerweise ist ja Frühling und Sommer die Allergie-Zeit. Fliegen jetzt noch Pollen?
Hausmittel gegen Hautausschlag?
Ich habe einen stark juckenden Hautausschlag. Er juckt so stark, dass ich nachts davon nicht schlafen kann. Kennt jemand von euch vielleicht ein Hausmittel was helfen könnte ?
Sport bei Erkältung?
Kann ich mit einer leichten Erkältung Sport treiben? Ich habe kein Fieber, aber Husten und eine laufende Nase. Ab wann wird es gefährlich?
Grippeimpfung sinnvoll?
Für wen macht eine Impfung gegen Grippe Sinn?
Preiswerte Hausmittel gegen Erkältung?
Was für billige und einfache (Haus-) Mittel gibt es, die bei einer Erkältung/einem grippalen Infekt helfen?
Woran erkennt man eine Wochenbettdepression
Wie oben schon geschrieben: Woran erkennt man eine Wochenbettdepression`? Eine Geburt ist ja ein anstrengendes und einschneidendes Ereignis, Erschöpfung danach ist doch erst einmal nicht ungewöhnlich, oder?
Wie vermeidet man einen Schlaganfall?
Ein Schlaganfall kann jeden treffen. Gibt es Möglichkeiten, sich davor zu schützen?
Warum löst Wasserpfeife einen geringeren Hustenreiz aus als eine Zigarette?
Überwachung der Bürger in China
Heute morgen habe ich einen Bericht über die Überwachung der Einwohner in China gesehen. Da war das Bild einer belebten, vielbefahrenen, kameraüberwachten Kreuzung irgendwo in der VR. Jedes! Fahrzeug hatte kleine Schilder, in denen wohl der Fahrer oder Eigentümer eingetragen waren, die sich mit dem Fahrzeug mitbewegten. So weiß der Staat immer, wo seine autofahrenden Einwohner unterwegs sind. Auf einem anderen Video waren 2 Einwohner zu sehen, die sich zu Fuß bewegten. Über ihrem Bild war ein Kästchen, welches den Passanten folgte. Damit konnte man gezielt einzelne Personen tracken. Wie ist sowas möglich? Wie weit ist die Möglichkeit schon, Menschen zu überwachen?
Woher kommt es, dass in freundlichen Ländern wie New Zealand die Leute sich selbst nennen und genannt werden »Kiwis«
und in Australien »Aussies«, »Oz« oder »Arse Enders of the World«, und in Deutschland gibt es keine Freundlichkeit. Nur Ossis und Wessis (falls ich das richtig geschrieben habe), die sich gegenseitig nicht leiden können.
Merkwürdige Nummer ruft an
Hallo, Gestern stand ich im Wohnzimmer und plötzlich klingelt mein Handy, ich schau drauf , der Name meiner Frau und ihre Telefonnummer (nur das ihre Nr mit *00 begann ) standen im Display, ich schaute sie an , weil sie ja direkt neben mir stand und sagte..... Hast du langweile oder warum rufst du mich an??? Natürlich kam die passende Antwort da sie mich ja gar nicht angerufen hat. Hat jemand eine Ahnung was oder wer da dahinter steckt???
Alter Job gekündigt und neuer Vertrag wurde jetzt annuliert
Ich habe vorige Woche einen Vertrag läuft Erzieher unterschrieben und erst darauf meine alte Anstellung gekündigt. 2 Tage später annuliert e der neue Arbeitgeber den Vertrag da die Person für die ich eingestellt werden sollte nun doch bleibt. Sie war Schwanger und hat ihr Kind verloren. Ich bin nun ratlos und habe keine Alternative und zudem Unterhaltsverpflichtung en zu erfüllen. Weiß jemand einen Rat?
Nachrichten vom 16.11.2017 | © stern.de GmbH | Instagram-Model Ilka beweist: Schönheit hat viele Gesichter