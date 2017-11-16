Überwachung der Bürger in China

Heute morgen habe ich einen Bericht über die Überwachung der Einwohner in China gesehen. Da war das Bild einer belebten, vielbefahrenen, kameraüberwachten Kreuzung irgendwo in der VR. Jedes! Fahrzeug hatte kleine Schilder, in denen wohl der Fahrer oder Eigentümer eingetragen waren, die sich mit dem Fahrzeug mitbewegten. So weiß der Staat immer, wo seine autofahrenden Einwohner unterwegs sind. Auf einem anderen Video waren 2 Einwohner zu sehen, die sich zu Fuß bewegten. Über ihrem Bild war ein Kästchen, welches den Passanten folgte. Damit konnte man gezielt einzelne Personen tracken. Wie ist sowas möglich? Wie weit ist die Möglichkeit schon, Menschen zu überwachen?