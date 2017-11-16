Mit Gesichtsspalte geboren: Instagram-Model Ilka beweist: Schönheit hat viele Gesichter
Sind sie auch gelangweilt von dem ewiggleichen Modeltyp mit Schmollmund und Schlafzimmerblick auf allen Kanälen? Dann lernen Sie mit uns die unverwechselbare Schönheit des Models Ilka Brühl kennen.
"Vor einem Jahr hatte ich noch etwas Angst in einer Gruppe Fremder, heute kann ich stolz sagen, dass ich das Selbstbewusstsein habe, das jeder haben sollte", schreibt Ilka Brühl unter eines ihrer Bilder. Die junge Frau aus Braunschweig hat ihre optische Besonderheit zur Stärke gemacht. Auf Instagram beweist @ilkamiilka, dass Schönheit viele Facetten hat. Nachdem ihre Mutter in der Schwangerschaft eine Virusinfektion bekam, entwickelte sich Ilkas Gesicht anders. Durch die Gesichtsspalte sehen ihre Augen, Lippen und die Nase außergewöhnlich aus. Mit ihren eindringlichen Bildern – mal elfengleich, mal kämpferisch – und den positiven Texten dazu, setzt sie ein wichtiges Statement für Individualität und Toleranz.
Ilkas Mutter bekam eine Virusinfektion
Ihre wundersame Reise zum Fotomodell begann im November 2014, als Fotografin Ines Rehberger über Facebook einen Aufruf startete und sich Ilka anbot, für sie zu posieren.
Just some thoughts because I post so many photos of me lately: I was always a very shy person with no self-confidence. Don't worry I don't wallow in self-pity because it is my own decision how I interact with others (I know by now 👏). But it wasn't easy to get this in my head. Photography helped me a lot, it was like a therapy. Both ways, to stand in front of a camera and to take photos. It shows me that every defect and mistake is a part of you and that's okay. Make the best of it ✅ So sorry for all the photos, but I need this because this is a long process. I'm on my way but there are still some obstacles to overcome. If you are not interested in this story I totally understand this, but then it is the best to leave my page for a while. And I want to thank you for all your lovely comments. I'm so sorry that I don't answer you at the moment. But every single comment means a lot to me and helps me on my journey. You are great 😍 Sorry for this long post, but I had to say this🎈💗 Photo: @sinanikita Model: Me
"Es kam so viel positives Feedback, dass es mir mittlerweile ein starkes Bedürfnis ist, hin und wieder daran zu erinnern, dass jeder Mensch auf seine Weise schön ist", sagt Ilka.
Mittlerweile absolvierte sie zahlreiche Shootings und erfreut sich einer wachsenden Zahl an Followern bei Instagram.