In fact it takes more than a face to bring such a powerful story into being. First it takes families who are willing to open their hearts and reveal their pain to the world—Thank you Katie and Stubblefield family and donor family. It takes a medical team to brave what is still a frontier where technology and morality meet—Thank you Cleveland Clinic for allowing us to witness this surgery. Then it takes a team of visual and writing journalists, editors, designers—Thank you NG team for working with compassion and integrity. Then it takes YOU, the reader—to spread the word that help is available if you or anyone you know is considering suicide as a path out of pain or depression. Speak. Share...Story of a Face...@natgeo September issue. National Suicide Prevention hotline: 800-273-8255 Photo by @ljohnphoto @thephotosociety @maggiesteber

