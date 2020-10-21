Claudia Schiffer ist zweifellos eines der bekanntesten Models der Welt. Nun erscheint eine Plastikfigur der schönen Blondine – Barbie bringt eine Sonderausgabe heraus. Auf ihrer Instagram-Seite posiert Schiffer stilecht mit ihrer Kopie fürs Kinderzimmer. Auch Barbie selbst veröffentlichte erste Kostproben.
Supermodel @ClaudiaSchiffer turned 50 this year and to celebrate this milestone we’ve recreated some of her most iconic fashion moments! Here modeling a @Versace dress she wore in the Autumn/Winter 1994 runway show. @Donatella_Versace says “Since we were little girls, Barbie has always been not only a doll, but most importantly it was a mirror of our society as it kept evolving with it. Claudia and Barbie are two strong women who do not need to be empowered by anyone, because they have always been the makers of their destiny. I am so proud that to celebrate Claudia’s 50th year, the blue gown from the 1994 show was chosen as her outfit. Feminine and glamour, it really epitomizes the style of both of them.” 💙 #claudiaschiffer #versace #donatellaversace #barbie #barbiestyle
Das erste Kleid stammt von der Herbst/Winter-Kollektion von Versace aus dem Jahr 1994. Donatella Versace (65) über die Blondine mit den weltberühmten Wangenknochen: "Claudia und Barbie sind zwei starke Frauen, die von niemandem eine Ermächtigung benötigen, denn sie waren stets die Macherinnen ihres eigenen Schicksals."
Details... This dreamlike blue dress from the A/W 1994 @versace show. Thankyou @barbiestyle and Versace it is perfect. Signature Versace corset bodice, floor-length semi-sheer A line skirt. I love it. #Barbie #BarbieStyle
"Claudia Schiffer ist eine der wandelbarsten Figuren der Modewelt..."
Das zweite Outfit rührt von der Frühling/Sommer-Kollektion der Marke Balmain von 2016. "Claudia Schiffer ist eine der wandelbarsten Figuren der Modewelt – sie ist die Definition eines Supermodels", wird Balmain-Creative-Director Olivier Rousteing (35) zitiert. Dank ihres Selbstbewusstseins, Stils und ihrer Schönheit habe Schiffer Millionen Menschen über mehrere Dekaden hinweg inspiriert.
In der Instagram-Story des Accounts kommt Schiffer auch selbst zu Wort. Mit der Miniversion ihrer selbst in den Händen bedankt sie sich bei allen Menschen, die ihr diese Freude bereitet haben.