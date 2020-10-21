View this post on Instagram

Supermodel @ClaudiaSchiffer turned 50 this year and to celebrate this milestone we’ve recreated some of her most iconic fashion moments! Here modeling a @Versace dress she wore in the Autumn/Winter 1994 runway show. @Donatella_Versace says “Since we were little girls, Barbie has always been not only a doll, but most importantly it was a mirror of our society as it kept evolving with it. Claudia and Barbie are two strong women who do not need to be empowered by anyone, because they have always been the makers of their destiny. I am so proud that to celebrate Claudia’s 50th year, the blue gown from the 1994 show was chosen as her outfit. Feminine and glamour, it really epitomizes the style of both of them.” 💙 #claudiaschiffer #versace #donatellaversace #barbie #barbiestyle