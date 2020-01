View this post on Instagram

WOW what a wild 48 hours 💍💕 Thank you all for your messages - I’m so glad that my scribbles have spread some smiles, and I’m sorry if they made you cry!! @yours_true_lee and I spent countless hours working on this for one special person alone, @stutzd4. I NEVER saw this reaction coming. I live in Melbourne so part of the reason Lee recorded it was just so I could see the big moment we’d been working towards that was happening 17,000 km away. We’ve never met but I can tell you you couldn’t find a sweeter guy than Lee, and although I don’t know Sthuthi quite as well I’ve spent many, many hours staring at photos of her face so I feel like we have our own special (creepy?) bond. I’m so ridiculously happy for these two. Wish I could give you both a big ol’ bear hug and say congratulations in person ❤️ ˙plɹoʍ ǝɥʇ ɟo ǝpᴉs ɹǝɥʇo ǝɥʇ ɯoɹɟ uᴉɐƃɐ sʇɐɹƃuoƆ