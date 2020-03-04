Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Map of the Soul: 7
|BTS
|2.
|( - )
|Flexin, Still Steppin
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|3.
|( - )
|Ordinary Man
|Ozzy Osbourne
|4.
|( 1.)
|Changes
|Justin Bieber
|5.
|( 4.)
|Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
|Roddy Ricch
|6.
|( 2.)
|Artist 2.0
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|7.
|( 6.)
|Hollywood's Bleeding
|Post Malone
|8.
|( 8.)
|Meet The Woo, V.2
|Pop Smoke
|9.
|( - )
|A Love Letter To You 4
|Trippie Redd
|10.
|( 7.)
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|Billie Eilish
dpa