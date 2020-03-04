HOME

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( - )Map of the Soul: 7BTS
2.( - )Flexin, Still SteppinYoungBoy Never Broke Again
3.( - )Ordinary ManOzzy Osbourne
4.( 1.)ChangesJustin Bieber
5.( 4.)Please Excuse Me For Being AntisocialRoddy Ricch
6.( 2.)Artist 2.0A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
7.( 6.)Hollywood's BleedingPost Malone
8.( 8.)Meet The Woo, V.2Pop Smoke
9.( - )A Love Letter To You 4Trippie Redd
10.( 7.)When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?Billie Eilish

