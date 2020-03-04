Titel eines älteren Films gesucht

Hallo Filmfans, seit Jahren suche ich nach einem älterem, vermutlich französischem Spielfilm, aber trotzt stundenlangem gesurfe leider ohne Erfolg. Nun kam mir die Idee Sie zu kontaktieren, sollte sich doch niemand besser mit Filmen auskennen;-) Leider kan ich mich nicht mehr an die Details erinnen. Vom Stil her a la Chabrol, o.a.. Aber in den Filmographien der großen franz. Regisseure bin ich ebenfalls nicht fündig geworden. Gedreht vermutlich irgendwann 1960 - 80. Spielt eher auf dem Land, bzw. am Rande einer Kleinstadt. Ein junger Mann kommt neu in den Ort (Reporter???) und lernt ein Ehepaar kennen, das eine ideale Ehe zu führen scheint. Das Ehepaar - beide irgendwas akademisches, mit modernerem Haus - unternimmt sehr viel mit dem Mann, sie werden vermeundliche Freunde. Der Mann kann das Glück des Paares immer weniger ertragen und versucht einen Keil zwischen sie zu treiben. Er verfolgt die Frau und findet heraus, dass sie fremd geht worauf er sie verrät. Daraufhin scheint er sein Ziel erreicht zu haben, denn das Paar trennt sich. Aber - und das fand ich so toll - sie trennen sich ohne großen Krach, würde- u. respektvoll und ließen auch dem Mann gegenüber keinen Zorn raus, nur Mißachtung. Sprich, auch in der "Niederlage" waren sie ihm noch überlegen. Was würde ich mich freuen, wenn die Suche nach diesem Film, nicht mehr regelmäßig in meinem Kopf "aufpoppen" würde;-) Gruß&Dank