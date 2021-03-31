Ich suche einen Filmtitel

Der Film ist ziemlich grausam. Ein Mann bringt verschiedene Leute um. warum weiß ich nicht mehr, glaube aus Rache. Eine Frau hat einen Hund, diesen bringt der Mann um, püriert ihn und gibt ihn der Frau über einen Trichter zum essen. Die Frau erstickt. Einen Mann läßt er ausbluten, also der Mann ist gefesselt und am Boden stehen mehrere Behälter wo das ganze Blut rein läuft. Es sind noch mehr Morde, an die erinnere ich mich nicht mehr.