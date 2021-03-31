 VG-Wort Pixel
Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
2.( 1.)UpCardi B
3.( 2.)Leave the Door OpenSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
4.( 3.)Drivers LicenseOlivia Rodrigo
5.( 5.)Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
6.( 6.)Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
7.( 7.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8.( 4.)What's NextDrake
9.( - )What You Know Bout LovePop Smoke
10.( 8.)Mood24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
dpa
