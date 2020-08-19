Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Artist
|1.
|( 1.)
|Folklore
|Taylor Swift
|2.
|( 3.)
|Legends Never Die
|Juice WRLD
|3.
|( 2.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|4.
|( - )
|Pray 4 Love
|Rod Wave
|5.
|( - )
|Born Here Live Here Die Here
|Luke Bryan
|6.
|( 4.)
|Hamilton: An American Musical
|Original Broadway Cast
|7.
|( - )
|Dreamland
|Glass Animals
|8.
|( 6.)
|Blame It on Baby
|DaBaby
|9.
|( 5.)
|My Turn
|Lil Baby
|10.
|( - )
|Top Shotta
|NLE Choppa