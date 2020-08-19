 VG-Wort Pixel

Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelArtist
1.( 1.)FolkloreTaylor Swift
2.( 3.)Legends Never DieJuice WRLD
3.( 2.)Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
4.( - )Pray 4 LoveRod Wave
5.( - )Born Here Live Here Die HereLuke Bryan
6.( 4.)Hamilton: An American MusicalOriginal Broadway Cast
7.( - )DreamlandGlass Animals
8.( 6.)Blame It on BabyDaBaby
9.( 5.)My TurnLil Baby
10.( - )Top ShottaNLE Choppa
