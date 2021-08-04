Ratenkauf Router 1&1

Hallo. Mein Router hat nach sechs Jahren den Geist aufgegeben. Nach meinem Anruf bei 1&1 hat man mir freundlicherweise einen neuen Tarif (mtl. 29,99€) mit neuem Router (mtl. 4,99€) angeboten. Laufzeit 2 Jahre wie üblich. Der Router ist dann nach 2 Jahren abbezahlt und mein. ABER: ich wurde darauf hingewiesen, dass ich vor Ablauf dieser zwei Jahre selbst aktiv werden muss, bei 1&1 anrufen und die Ratenzahlung für den Router stoppen muss sonst läuft diese einfach weiter, obwohl nach zwei Jahren definitiv abbezahlt. Also in mir schreit alles "das darf ja wohl nicht wahr sein ", "Abzocke", "falsch", "falsch", "unfassbar dreist" Zuerst dachte ich ich hab was falsch verstanden also hab ich mich am nächsten Tag noch mal beraten lassen und genau nachgefragt und diskutiert, ohne Erfolg. Bei 1&1 ist das eben so. Bin ich mit meinem negativen Gefühl auf dem Holzweg? Ist sowas rechtens? Ist sowas gängige Praxis? Danke für eure Meinungen Oder Erfahrungen. LG Persönchen ohne Telefon und Internet