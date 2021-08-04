Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|F*ck Love
|The Kid LAROI
|2.
|( 3.)
|Sour
|Olivia Rodrigo
|3.
|( 4.)
|Planet Her
|Doja Cat
|4.
|( 5.)
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|5.
|( 1.)
|Faith
|Pop Smoke
|6.
|( 6.)
|The Voice Of The Heroes
|Lil Baby & Lil Durk
|7.
|( - )
|Bigger Than Life Or Death
|EST Gee
|8.
|( 7.)
|Hall of Fame
|Polo G
|9.
|( - )
|Folklore
|Taylor Swift
|10.
|( 8.)
|Future Nostalgia
|Dua Lipa