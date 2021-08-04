Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Tiel
|Act
|1.
|( 1.)
|Butter
|BTS
|2.
|( - )
|Industry Baby
|Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
|3.
|( 2.)
|Good 4 U
|Olivia Rodrigo
|4.
|( 4.)
|Stay
|The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
|5.
|( 3.)
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
|6.
|( 5.)
|Kiss Me More
|Doja Cat Featuring SZA
|7.
|( 6.)
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|8.
|( 8.)
|Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
|Lil Nas X
|9.
|( 7.)
|Permission to Dance
|BTS
|10.
|( 9.)
|Deja Vu
|Olivia Rodrigo