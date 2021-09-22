 VG-Wort Pixel

Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( 6.)StayThe Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
2.( 1.)Way 2 SexyDrake feat. Future & Young Thug
3.( - )Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
4.( 5.)Knife TalkDrake feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat
5.( - )Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
6.( - )Industry BabyLil Nas X & Jack Harlow
7.( - )Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
8.( - )Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat feat. SZA
9.( - )LevitatingDua Lipa
10.( 2.)Girls Want GirlsDrake feat. Lil Baby
dpa
