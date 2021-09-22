Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( 6.)
|Stay
|The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
|2.
|( 1.)
|Way 2 Sexy
|Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
|3.
|( - )
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|4.
|( 5.)
|Knife Talk
|Drake feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat
|5.
|( - )
|Fancy Like
|Walker Hayes
|6.
|( - )
|Industry Baby
|Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
|7.
|( - )
|Good 4 U
|Olivia Rodrigo
|8.
|( - )
|Kiss Me More
|Doja Cat feat. SZA
|9.
|( - )
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|10.
|( 2.)
|Girls Want Girls
|Drake feat. Lil Baby