Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( 7.)
|Butter
|BTS
|2.
|( 2.)
|Good 4 U
|Olivia Rodrigo
|3.
|( 4.)
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
|4.
|( 3.)
|Stay
|The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
|5.
|( 5.)
|Kiss Me More
|Doja Cat Featuring SZA
|6.
|( 6.)
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|7.
|( 1.)
|Permission to Dance
|BTS
|8.
|( 8.)
|Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
|Lil Nas X
|9.
|(10.)
|Deja Vu
|Olivia Rodrigo
|10.
|( 9.)
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd & Ariana Grande