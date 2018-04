I will always love you is the song that made me want to be a singer when I was 4 years old. I have wanted to sing this song for YEARS. Trust me, but I only ever wanted to sing it if and when I felt I had earned it and deserved it. Singing Whitney is an honour. She is the BEST to ever do it. This moment was LIVE on TV in China and just before I went on someone said “A billion people are watching tonight”. I fought back tears / jetlag / my voice legit going to sleep before I could lol and sang as BEST I could. I wanted to make the four year old me / Whitney / my Mum and Dad / my team and all my heartbeats around the world proud. I cried like a baby after the last note 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you China for giving me this moment. 🇬🇧🇨🇳

