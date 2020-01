View this post on Instagram

“Hope” is the thing with feathers - That perches in the soul - And sings the tune without the words - And never stops - at all - • Poem by Emily Dickinson • • • This piece was created especially for Natasha by artist Dan Marsh. Shortly before her passing it was her wish to have this beautiful art work tattooed on her arm by Dan. Although this was not possible, he was able to present it to Tash the day before she left us and she requested it be shared with her community along with this Emily Dickinson poem which inspired Tash throughout her life.