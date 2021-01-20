 VG-Wort Pixel
USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
2.( 1.)EvermoreTaylor Swift
3.( 3.)Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
4.( - )Heaux TalesJazmine Sullivan
5.( 2.)The VoiceLil Durk
6.( - )After HoursThe Weeknd
7.( 4.)PositionsAriana Grande
8.( 7.)What You See Is What You GetLuke Combs
9.( 9.)Legends Never DieJuice WRLD
10.( 6.)Good NewsMegan Thee Stallion
