USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Dangerous: The Double Album
|Morgan Wallen
|2.
|( 1.)
|Evermore
|Taylor Swift
|3.
|( 3.)
|Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
|Pop Smoke
|4.
|( - )
|Heaux Tales
|Jazmine Sullivan
|5.
|( 2.)
|The Voice
|Lil Durk
|6.
|( - )
|After Hours
|The Weeknd
|7.
|( 4.)
|Positions
|Ariana Grande
|8.
|( 7.)
|What You See Is What You Get
|Luke Combs
|9.
|( 9.)
|Legends Never Die
|Juice WRLD
|10.
|( 6.)
|Good News
|Megan Thee Stallion