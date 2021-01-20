USA Top 10 (Alben)

Privater Verkauf bei Ebay

Folgender Sachverhalt. Ich habe meine gebrauchte Mikrowelle für 35 € bei Ebay Kleinanzeigen inseriert. Am Tag der Abholung, hat mein Mann die mir runter gehoben, er hat sie vom Strom getrennt und ich habe sie nochmal sauber gemacht. Als der Käufer kam, wollte er nur wissen, ob sie noch funktioniert, sie aber nicht testen. Da sie am selben Tag noch in Betrieb war, sagte ich ihm, dass alles in Takt ist. Zwei Tage später kam dann eine Nachricht von ihm, dass sein ganzes Haus verbrannt stinken würde und er die Mikrowelle wieder zurück geben möchte und den Kaufpreis zurück bekommen möchte. Ich habe ihm dann höflich geantwortet, dass ich darauf nicht eingehe, da die Mikrowelle bei mir funktioniert hat und ich ja nicht weiß, ob evtl was beim Transport beschädigt wurde oder so. Irgendwann wurde er sehr ausfallend mit Worten wie "so ein assoziales Verhalten" und er würde dann einen befreundeten Rechtsanwalt einschalten. Daraufhin habe ich nicht mehr reagiert, da auch irgendwann meine Geduld am Ende ist. Meine Frage, wer ist jetzt im Recht? Kann mir das evtl jmd beantworten?