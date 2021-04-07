 VG-Wort Pixel
STERN PLUS ANMELDEN

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )SoulFlyRod Wave
2.( 1.)JusticeJustin Bieber
3.( - )Clouds (The Mixtape)NF
4.( - )My SaviorCarrie Underwood
5.( 3.)Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
6.( - )The HighlightsThe Weeknd
7.( 4.)Shoot For The Stars Aim For The MoonPop Smoke
8.( - )Dum And Dummer 2Young Dolph & Key Glock
9.( 5.)Future NostalgiaDua Lipa
10.( - )OK OrchestraAJR
dpa
#Themen

Vergleichsportal

Produkte & Tipps

Beliebte Gutscheine

Mehr zum Thema

Wissenscommunity

Neueste

Anonyme Nachrichten auf Tafel

Bin verzweifelt auf der Suche nach einem amerikanischen Film (ähnlich wie diese hunderte von kitsch-weihnachtsfilmen). Bin aber nicht mehr sicher, ob Weihnachten auch war. Auf alle Fälle lag Schnee. Ein Gast mietet eine kleine Hütte ausserhalb, entweder von einem Hotel oder von privat. Die Mitarbeitende oder Hüttenbesitzerin geht putzen dort und schreibt auf eine Tafel Begrüssung für Gast. Der Gast schreibt zurück - so schreiben sie sich jeden Tag ohne sich gesehen zu haben... Kennt den jemand?

Meist beantwortete

Newsticker

Service
Ratgeber
Ratgeber
Tools
Top-Themen